"Roger Federer is a great champion but he is not as good a man" - Novak Djokovic's father

Novak Djokovic’s father, Srdjan Djokovic, recently took another jibe at one of his son’s greatest rivals, Roger Federer. Srdjan claimed that while Federer is one of the greatest ‘champions’ of tennis, he isn’t as nice as a person.

Srdjan Djokovic cited an incident from 2006 where Roger Federer had called Novak Djokovic a ‘joke’ during a Davis Cup tie between their two nations. When facing Stan Wawrinka, Djokovic had repeatedly called for a trainer which Federer believed was for no rhyme or reason.

However, things have since cooled down since between Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer and the duo have discussed and cleared the issue amongst themselves. But Novak Djokovic’s father does not seem as forgiving, going by his recent comments.

Senior Djokovic recalled the particular incident and claimed that Federer had taken a swipe at his son because he feared that the nine-time Australian Open champion would go on to usurp him from his position at the top of the sport.

"Fifteen years ago, he attacked my son while he was still young, aged 18-19, he knew that someone would come who would be better than him,” Srdjan said. “I said then that he was a great champion, the best at that time, but as much as he is a great champion, he is not as good a man.”

Srdjan Djokovic explains why he doesn’t watch his son Novak Djokovic’s matches anymore

Novak Djokovic during his 2021 Australian Open final

Srdjan Djokovic was a once permanent fixture in Novak Djokovic’s box during his matches, and more particularly at Slams.

However, over the years, the World No. 1’s immediate family has stopped traveling with him across the world, mainly due to family reasons, and for Srdjan, age is a factor as well.

But more interestingly, Srdjan Djokovic claimed that he no longer watches son Novak Djokovic’s matches even on television.

Advertisement

According to the 60-year-old, he and his son are polar opposites mentally; Srdjan claimed that while Novak is calm, composed, and thoughtful, he himself lacks those qualities, which makes watching his son's matches a tough ordeal for him.

Dijana and Srdjan Djokovic at the 2012 French Open (background)

But Novak Djokovic’s father claimed that mother Dijana has no such issues because of her immense mental strength.

"He took the best from me and my wife,” Novak Djokovic’s father said. “From me courage and bravery, and from my mother calmness and composure. When he comes across a wall, he stops and thinks, and I hit my head until I faint. That's why I don't watch his matches anymore. Now I’m the final of the Australian Open, watching maybe a few minutes. What am I doing? I'm staring around. I'm just waiting for the set to end, so let me know. Diana is watching, women are stronger than us.”

Srdjan Djokovic has made several controversial statements regarding tennis and more particularly towards Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

Many believe that Srdjan Djokovic’s controversial remarks caused for the western media to paint him and his son in a bad light.

Advertisement

But Srdjan Djokovic indicated that he wouldn’t change his ways because he believes that since his statements entirely reflect the truth, it doesn’t sit well with the detractors.

Well, I'm really sorry that they don't like it," Srdjan added. "I'm just telling the truth, what they don't like, what should I do? They slander him so much, say so many disgusting things about him that it's just unbelievable. He will never have such a champion again.