"Roger Federer hates Jannik Sinner"; "He's so bitter" - Fans slam Swiss over his controversial comments about ATP favoring Carlos Alcaraz & Italian

Roger Federer recently hit out at the homogenization of surfaces in tennis while alleging that Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz are the two players who benefit the most from it. The Swiss maestro's comments have had a negative reception in the tennis community, with many insinuating that he may be harboring some form of 'bitterness' towards the Italian in particular.Sinner was the player to beat in 2024, but has somewhat struggled this year after missing three months of the season due to a doping ban. Nonetheless, the Italian dominated the field at the Australian Open and Wimbledon - two Major tournaments that employ two of the fastest surfaces in tennis currently. However, Federer believes that it is the World No. 2 and his archrival Carlos Alcaraz's monopoly of the apparently &quot;slower surfaces&quot; that has kept the duo head and shoulders above the rest of the ATP Tour.During his interaction with Andy Roddick at the 2025 Laver Cup last Saturday (September 20), the 20-time Major winner pointed out what he thought to be the ATP tournament directors' ploy these days: make the surfaces slower so that Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz can get by in big matches through their baseline prowess.&quot;[It] is for the weaker player. He has to hit extra amazing shots to beat Sinner,&quot; Federer claimed while talking about the less variety in surface speeds over the last few years. &quot;Whereas if it’s quick, he can only maybe blast a few and, at the right time. So that’s what the tournament directors are kinda like, 'Oh, I’d rather have Sinner and Alcaraz in the final, you know?’ In a way, it works for the game.&quot;After his comments went viral on X (formerly Twitter) this week, many Sinner and Alcaraz fans took umbrage at the 44-year-old. A few of them were perplexed at the four-time Major winner being the center of focus in his criticism of slower surfaces.&quot;He's so bitter omg,&quot; one fan wrote.&quot;Wait so Federer actually hates Jannik??&quot; another fan asked.&quot;None of the members of the big 3 like him man, my poor boy,&quot; one more fan claimed.&quot;They all like carlos more for some reason,&quot; another claimed.One man, meanwhile, made a below the belt remark, insisting that the similarity in the playing styles of Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic, who cost Roger Federer many Major-winning opportunities in the 2010s, had made the Swiss insecure.&quot;I mean I get Federer. He‘s prob still mad that Djokovic played like Sinner and wiped the floor with him on every surface,&quot; they claimed.The fact that the 24-year-old has yet to master slower surfaces, as evidenced by his losses to Carlos Alcaraz in the French Open and Italian Open finals this year, also came up.&quot;Slower surfaces helps Jannik? Not Carlos?!&quot; they asked rhetorically.Jannik Sinner to next vie for China Open 2025 title in absence of Carlos AlcarazJannik Sinner poses with China Open 2023 title | Image Source: GettyJannik Sinner, meanwhile, last competed at the 2025 US Open, where he failed to defend his title following a 2-6, 6-3, 1-6, 4-6 defeat to archrival Carlos Alcaraz. The Italian subsequently took some rest from the ATP Tour and will be back in action at this week's China Open. Alcaraz, who defeated Sinner to secure the title in Beijing last year, will instead make his debut at the Japan Open.This means that the World No. 2 will be the top seed at the ATP 500 tournament, which he won in 2023. The 24-year-old will be joined by Alexander Zverev, Alex de Minaur, and Karen Khachanov at the hardcourt tournament.