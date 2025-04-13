Roger Federer hinting at tennis comeback to play exhibitions makes fans go wild: "Serena Williams and Federer mixed doubles when?"

Fans recently reacted to Roger Federer hinting at a potential comeback to tennis. The Swiss icon retired after competing in the Laver Cup in 2022.

Ad

Federer played his final match, a doubles contest, alongside Rafael Nadal at The O2 Arena in London, England. The legendary duo faced Team World's Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock and lost.

In an interview with TNT Sports on Friday, April 12, Roger Federer expressed his desire to return to the court and play exhibition matches in front of packed stadiums.

"Honestly I'd love to play some more tennis again. Enough with the golf already for a moment now, I've played so much. But no seriously, I'd love to start playing like two-three times a week again and hopefully, get myself back on an exhibition court. Maybe fill up a few nice stadiums around the world," he said.

Ad

Trending

The former World No.1 acknowledged missing the thrill of competition and the routine of training and traveling that comes with being a professional athlete.

"I've no plans yet but I know that the training part, I miss it a little bit to be honest because I haven't played a whole lot since I retired. Just because I think my body needed a little break and maybe my mind also a little bit. I've played with my kids, you know but I'd really love to practice a little bit for myself as well. So I'll do that as I keep on travelling and hopefully you'll get to see me in an exhibition soon," he added.

Ad

These remarks drew various reactions from tennis fans who took to social media to express their opinions on the same

One fan stated that they would love to see Roger Federer and Serena Williams play a mixed doubles match. Williams, like the Swiss legend, retired from tennis in 2022 after competing at the US Open.

"Serena and Federer mixed doubles, when ?" a fan posted.

Comment byu/LeonOkada9 from discussion intennis Expand Post

Ad

Another fan proposed a doubles showdown between Roger Federer-Rafael Nadal and Jannik Sinner-Carlos Alcaraz.

"Give me that Fedal + Sincaraz "mixed" doubles exho NOW. Like they did for that exho match with Sampras/Nadal vs Agassi/Federer, but without any animosity between the two retired guys this time around," a fan wrote.

"Dear lord, "Yes,"" a fan posted.

"Would sell an organ to watch him play in Wimbledon legends doubles," a fan wrote.

Ad

Comment byu/LeonOkada9 from discussion intennis Expand Post

Ad

Here are some other fan reactions:

"Federe and Alcaraz exhibition seems very likely to me," a fan posted.

"Roger Federe reinventing the champions tour," a fan wrote.

"Man you better not be messing with us 😭 😭 I want him back ASAP," a fan posted.

Comment byu/LeonOkada9 from discussion intennis Expand Post

Ad

Which Grand Slam title did Roger Federer win before his retirement?

Roger Federer with the 2018 Australian Open trophy [Image Source: Getty Images]

Roger Federer won the last Grand Slam of his career at the 2018 Australian Open. He was the defending champion, having won it in 2017 by defeating Rafael Nadal in the final.

Ad

The Swiss legend was seeded second at the 2018 Melbourne Major, and he began his campaign by defeating Aljaz Bedene 6-3, 6-4, 6-3 in the first round. He then overcame Jan-Lennard Struff in the second round with a score of 6-4, 6-4, 7-6(4). The former World No.1 triumphed over 29th seed Richard Gasquet 6-2, 7-5, 6-4 and Marton Fucsovics 6-4, 7-6(3), 6-2 in the third and fourth rounds, respectively.

In the quarterfinals, Roger Federer emerged victorious over Tomas Berdych 7-6(1), 6-3, 6-4 and then secured his spot in the final by overcoming Chung Hyeon, who retired hurt due to blisters, with the Swiss leading the semifinal match 6-1, 5-2.

In the championship match, Federer faced sixth seed Marin Cilic. He defeated the Croat 6–2, 6–7(5), 6–3, 3–6, 6–1 to win the 2018 Australian Open, his sixth Melbourne Major title and his 20th and last Grand Slam title.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sreeja Banik Since joining Sportskeeda as a journalist in January 2023, Sreeja has remained steadfast in delivering thorough coverage of the tennis world. Her bachelor's degree in English has proven invaluable, with over 1000 articles already under her belt for the company.



While writing, Sreeja prioritizes reliability by sourcing information from credible outlets and presenting various perspectives to her readers. She regularly keeps track of updates by closely monitoring the official websites of WTA and ATP, as well as the social media profiles of prominent journalists.



Sreeja draws inspiration from Rafael Nadal's unparalleled dominance on clay courts and Steffi Graf's remarkable career trajectory, while also holding Novak Djokovic in high esteem. Her passion for tennis reaches its peak during the Australian Open and the French Open, particularly relishing the clay court matches.



When she is not collecting information about tennis, she fills her time with reading and playing darts while also keeping her finger on the pulse of pop culture. Know More

Who Are Roger Federer's Kids? Know All About Federer's Twins