Roger Federer hinting at tennis comeback to play exhibitions makes fans go wild: "Serena Williams and Federer mixed doubles when?"

Fans recently reacted to Roger Federer hinting at a potential comeback to tennis. The Swiss icon retired after competing in the Laver Cup in 2022.
Federer played his final match, a doubles contest, alongside Rafael Nadal at The O2 Arena in London, England. The legendary duo faced Team World's Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock and lost.
In an interview with TNT Sports on Friday, April 12, Roger Federer expressed his desire to return to the court and play exhibition matches in front of packed stadiums.
"Honestly I'd love to play some more tennis again. Enough with the golf already for a moment now, I've played so much. But no seriously, I'd love to start playing like two-three times a week again and hopefully, get myself back on an exhibition court. Maybe fill up a few nice stadiums around the world," he said.
The former World No.1 acknowledged missing the thrill of competition and the routine of training and traveling that comes with being a professional athlete.
"I've no plans yet but I know that the training part, I miss it a little bit to be honest because I haven't played a whole lot since I retired. Just because I think my body needed a little break and maybe my mind also a little bit. I've played with my kids, you know but I'd really love to practice a little bit for myself as well. So I'll do that as I keep on travelling and hopefully you'll get to see me in an exhibition soon," he added.
These remarks drew various reactions from tennis fans who took to social media to express their opinions on the same
One fan stated that they would love to see Roger Federer and Serena Williams play a mixed doubles match. Williams, like the Swiss legend, retired from tennis in 2022 after competing at the US Open.
"Serena and Federer mixed doubles, when ?" a fan posted.
Another fan proposed a doubles showdown between Roger Federer-Rafael Nadal and Jannik Sinner-Carlos Alcaraz.
"Give me that Fedal + Sincaraz "mixed" doubles exho NOW. Like they did for that exho match with Sampras/Nadal vs Agassi/Federer, but without any animosity between the two retired guys this time around," a fan wrote.
"Dear lord, "Yes,"" a fan posted.
"Would sell an organ to watch him play in Wimbledon legends doubles," a fan wrote.
Here are some other fan reactions:
"Federe and Alcaraz exhibition seems very likely to me," a fan posted.
"Roger Federe reinventing the champions tour," a fan wrote.
"Man you better not be messing with us 😭 😭 I want him back ASAP," a fan posted.
Which Grand Slam title did Roger Federer win before his retirement?
Roger Federer won the last Grand Slam of his career at the 2018 Australian Open. He was the defending champion, having won it in 2017 by defeating Rafael Nadal in the final.
The Swiss legend was seeded second at the 2018 Melbourne Major, and he began his campaign by defeating Aljaz Bedene 6-3, 6-4, 6-3 in the first round. He then overcame Jan-Lennard Struff in the second round with a score of 6-4, 6-4, 7-6(4). The former World No.1 triumphed over 29th seed Richard Gasquet 6-2, 7-5, 6-4 and Marton Fucsovics 6-4, 7-6(3), 6-2 in the third and fourth rounds, respectively.
In the quarterfinals, Roger Federer emerged victorious over Tomas Berdych 7-6(1), 6-3, 6-4 and then secured his spot in the final by overcoming Chung Hyeon, who retired hurt due to blisters, with the Swiss leading the semifinal match 6-1, 5-2.
In the championship match, Federer faced sixth seed Marin Cilic. He defeated the Croat 6–2, 6–7(5), 6–3, 3–6, 6–1 to win the 2018 Australian Open, his sixth Melbourne Major title and his 20th and last Grand Slam title.
