Roger Federer hopes to see Andy Murray make a deep run at the upcoming Wimbledon Championships, seeing as grass is the Brit's best surface in his opinion.

Speaking to reporters during his latest trip to London, Federer wished Murray all the best for Wimbledon, adding that he was a "big fan" of the three-time Grand Slam champion. Two of those three Slams came at SW19, where Murray prevailed in 2012 and 2016.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion also had plenty of praise for Andy Murray's perseverance, stating that seeing him still going strong at the highest level even after his hip surgery was "incredible."

“I’m a big fan of Andy’s and I wish him all the best for Wimbledon. That’s his best surface in my mind, especially nowadays. So I hope he wins many, many rounds at Wimbledon in a couple of weeks," Roger Federer said.

“Andy is a special man and I’m very happy he’s still able to play. He loves it. He truly loves it. I think with all his complications he’s had with his hip it’s amazing to see that he’s still going. What he’s going through and what he’s achieving with what he’s gone through is incredible," he added.

Andy Murray toiling in the ATP Challenger level deserves so much respect: Roger Federer

Roger Federer further praised Andy Murray for toiling away on the ATP Challenger Tour, saying he deserves respect for the decision.

The Brit made the decision to skip the French Open this year and participated at the Surbiton Challenger on grass instead, where he went all the way to win the trophy -- his second Challenger title of the season.

“He just won a Challenger in Surbiton last week. He won that the same week as Novak got to this incredible record of 23 slams and Andy’s plugging away at Surbiton – that also deserves so much respect,” Federer said.

The three-time Grand Slam champion is now playing at the Nottingham Challenger, where he has reached the quarterfinals to secure a seven-match win streak. Up next, he will take on Dominic Stricker.

Currently at No. 43 in the live rankings, Andy Murray has a shot at being seeded at the upcoming Wimbledon Championships if he can have a good lead-up to his home Grand Slam. Up next, he is scheduled to take part in the Queen's Club Championships (June 17-24) before SW19 kicks off at the end of the month (June 26).

