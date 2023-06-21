Roger Federer recently admitted to checking tennis scores 'frequently' in a day even after his retirement last year.

The Swiss icon was on the court at the Halle Open on Wednesday as he was honored to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the tournament held in Germany. It was revealed in May, that the 10-time Halle Open champion would be making a special appearance and being honored on "Roger Federer Day."

On Wednesday, June 21, the former World No. 1 was welcomed with a standing ovation as he made his way from the tunnel to the court, waving at his fans.

Federer was honored with a bouquet of flowers and a small memento honoring his 10 title-winning runs in Germany. Later, he even clicked pictures with his fans outside of the stadium after his special event.

Speaking to the media after the event, the 20-time Grand Slam winner shed some light on his life after quitting tennis. He revealed how often he checks tennis scores in a day even now. He also mentioned that some days, however, he rarely gets time to check the scores because of traveling and spending time with kids.

"I'm very surprised at how often and how frequently I check the scores, three times a day maybe, then, of course, all of a sudden, there's days where I check out for like a week. I'm with the kids, and then I'm traveling, and I'm gone, and, you know, you forget about everything around yourself," Federer said.

The veteran added that, despite living a busy life, he keeps an eye on the highlight reels to get an idea of the matches.

"But for the most part actually I'm really into it. I think there's some great matches going on. I try to check some highlights reels more than watching games per se because my life is also a little bit busy, but I'm really entirely happy," the Swiss icon said.

The 41-year-old retired in September last year, playing his final match at the Laver Cup.

"It's good times in tennis; it always keep on evolving" - Roger Federer

Roger Federer also reflected on today's tennis and opined that the standard of tennis is increasing day by day. He added that the new generation still challenges the all-time greats - Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal.

"I think the level of play - I feel like is going up more and more, again and again, you know, so it's nice to see that and also the new generation challenging still the likes of Novak and, you know, also Rafa I hope he comes back but also him, so you know it's good times in tennis."

He further added that he is a big fan of tennis, which keeps evolving.

"I always said that tennis is so great in always keep on evolving so, big fan of tennis and what all the players are doing is absolutely fantastic," Federer added.

Nadal also recently announced that 2024 could be his last season as a professional player as he recovers from his consistent injury issues. It appears tennis is preparing for a new era.

