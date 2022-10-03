"Roger Federer is an icon, no doubt about that but he’s out of the GOAT debate for sure" - Tennis fans outraged by Tomas Berdych's GOAT comments 

Former World No. 4 Tomas Berdych recently opined that Roger Federer is the GOAT (greatest of all time) ahead of his great rivals Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic.
Berdych said that Federer is a bigger icon than Nadal and will leave a greater mark on the sport than Djokovic.
"Those who wanted to compare the greatest aces by numbers would find arguments for different players. The number of Grand Slam titles may be the most objective measure, but there are athletes who have left a huge mark. I think Roger will leave a bigger dent than Djokovic. I think he is a bigger icon than Nadal," Berdych said in an interview with iDNES. "Maybe because he started this great era. What he did for tennis cannot be outweighed by any results."
Many fans on Twitter, however, vehemently disagreed with the Czech's comments, with one user arguing that Federer doesn't even feature in the GOAT debate.
"When both Nadal and Novak have surpassed him, and suddenly GS titles don’t count. Federer is an icon, no doubt about that but he’s out of the GOAT debate for sure," the fan tweeted.
Another fan pointed out that Nadal has many more social media followers than the Swiss icon.
"Nadal has a much bigger following on social media than Federer so don’t see how he has much response? So subjective," they wrote.
"There were a lot of people who watched matches or started playing themselves because of his skill and performance on the court" - Tomas Berdych on Roger Federer
In the same interview with iDNES, Berdych pointed out that Roger Federer inspired many youngsters to take up the sport. However, he could also understand why others might find "something special" about Nadal and Djokovic.
"There were a lot of people who watched matches or started playing themselves because of his skill and performance on the court," Berdych said. "That's what makes him superior to others. Though of course, I can understand if a fan finds something special about Nadal, Djokovic or other players."