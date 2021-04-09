Roger Federer is my idol, it was fun to compete with him but would be even more fun to beat him: Hubert Hurkacz

Miami Open champion Hubert Hurcacz recently gave his thoughts about Roger Federer and how he has idolized the Swiss maestro ever since his childhood. Speaking with Sport.pl, Hurkacz revealed he first saw Federer at the age of eight or nine, thoroughly enjoying the way he dissected his opponents with his guile.

"Yes, Roger Federer is my idol. I think I saw his first game when I was about eight or nine," Hubert Hurkacz replied when asked about the first time he saw Federer on TV. "Maybe even a little earlier. I remember that I really enjoyed his game from the very beginning."

Hubert Hurkacz added that playing Roger Federer in the quarterfinals of the 2019 Indian Wells Masters was a valuable experience for him. The Pole also claimed, however, that beating the Swiss maestro would've tasted even sweeter.

"Roger Federer is a tennis legend and it was fun to compete with him at a high level," Hurkacz said. "But it would be even more fun to beat him."

"I was a huge fan of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic when I was younger" - Hubert Hurkacz

Roger Federer beat Hubert Hurkacz at the 2019 Indian Wells Masters

In the same interview, Hubert Hurkacz was also asked about the possibility of occupying the head of the table when the 'Big 3' hang up their racquets. Hurkacz, along with the likes of Jannik Sinner, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Andrey Rublev and Alexander Zverev, are widely tipped to dominate men's tennis over the next decade or so.

The Pole replied that while there are 'many talented boys' who can rise to the top in the future, he was hoping for the trio of Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal to prolong their careers so that he can meet them on the court again.

"I was a huge fan of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic when I was younger," Hurkacz said. "I have followed their performances and now have the opportunity to compete with them on the tour. I also watch them at tournaments and training and I know that they will not end their careers so soon."

"But that's good, because I would like to meet each of them again - and it's best to win," he added. "And among the younger tennis players, there are many talented boys and each of them will want to be at the top. It will be a long and good competition."