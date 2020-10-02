Roger Federer: 'Need to speed up courts for serve-and-volley game'

One of the most ethereal sights in tennis is watching Roger Federer charge up the court to serve-and-volley. After all, the Swiss is arguably the best at it, along with the greatest serve-and-volley players of all time like Pete Sampras and Stefan Edberg.

Roger Federer and his former coach Stefan Edberg came together to discuss the future of serve-and-volley during a video chat hosted by famed racquet manufactures Wilson.

As Wilson recently launched a new-look racquet for Roger Federer, they spent some time discussing the evolution of racquets during their career.

However, the most important topic that was touched upon by Roger Federer was about the aspect of serve-and-volley. The Swiss star spoke at length about this and highlighted how coaches and tournament directors both had a role to play in its revival on tour.

Roger Federer believes coaches, tournament directors can help bring back more serve-and-volley

Tennis has evolved a lot over the past decades. What was once a serve-and-volley heavy sport now finds a huge amount of baseline rallies. There has been more emphasis on the defensive side of things, which Roger Federer believes is not the only way to play the game. Arguably the best ‘attacking’ player of all time, Federer highlighted the importance of going forward to the net.

“If you do not move forward eventually the other guy will do it and find their way into the point and then you're going to be struggling," Federer said. "And in defense you can only get out of defense that many times.”

Roger Federer thinks that it is the role of coaches to inculcate the art of serve and volley in their wards:

“I think that number one it's the coach - and I hope that a lot of coaches watching this video are actually going to think about how to progress their player at the net as well, and not just at the baseline."

Serve-and-volley is an aspect that requires a strong, fast serve that can put the opponent in a tricky returning position. That, in turn, needs a fast surface - much like Wimbledon - where players are afforded lesser time to return the delivery. Therefore Roger Federer further believes that it is the impetus of some of the tournament directors to ensure faster courts that can benefit this style of play.

"They [tournament directors] have a big impact on how the game is going to go, because if all the tournament directors are going to say we want it slow, then forget about having serve-and-volley," Federer added.

FEDERER: "I think it would be nice to have some variety in [court] speeds. I'm not saying I want fast across the board, but I think having some really fast and very slow and seeing the players adapt to it, I think that's the beauty for every fan." pic.twitter.com/6fHkN6gPuX — Thalia (@LadyBellatrix) October 1, 2020

Federer continued by saying that he would prefer more variety in court speeds, rather than them being one-dimensional in nature:

"If you want a serve-and-volley game again, you need to speed up the court, and I think some have done it," Federer continued. "I think it would be nice to have more variety in speeds. I'm not saying I want fast all across the board but I think having some really fast some very slow and seeing the players adapt to to it. I think that's the beauty for every fan."