Roger Federer

In a video chat with Sportskeeda on Instagram, India's doubles player Rohan Bopanna said that Roger Federer is his favourite player - and for a plethora of reasons. He also expressed his desire to team up with Rafael Nadal in doubles, if he ever got the chance.

During the freewheeling conversation, Bopanna was asked who he liked the most among Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic. The 40-year-old Bopanna had no qualms in taking the name of the 20-time Grand Slam champion.

The 2017 Roland Garros mixed doubles champion said that he likes Roger Federer for his single-handed backhand and the way the 38-year-old conducts himself on and off the court:

"Roger Federer has always been my favorite, one of the main reasons for that being he has a single-handed backhand."

Rohan Bopanna recalls locking horns with Roger Federer

Roger Federer (L) and Rohan Bopanna

Rohan Bopanna is the first of three Indian players to have locked horns with Roger Federer in singles. The 40-year-old did so in the Round of 32 on the grasscourts of Halle in 2006.

Bopanna gave a good account of himself before going down 6-7(4) 2-6 to the eventual champion. During the conversation, Bopanna made a mention of his match against Roger Federer at Halle:

"I got the opportunity in 2006 to play against him in Halle in singles. He has always been someone who constantly looks to learn on the court and has conducted himself well both on and off the court. He has respect for all the tennis players out there."

Talking about the Big 3, Bopanna said that all of them are role models for the younger generation and are a big reason for the popularity of tennis today.

"Of course, all three players, they are really great for tennis. That is why tennis is so popular nowadays and all these guys are role models for the younger generation."

When asked his views on Roger Federer's proposal to merge the ATP and the WTA, Rohan Bopanna said that it was too early to comment on the issue. The Indian feels he needs to learn more on how the merger would work and what it would encompass before giving his opinion on it.

During the interaction, Rohan Bopanna also said that Novak Djokovic's proposal to provide financial assistance to the lower-ranked players is a 'fabulous idea'.

Djokovic, president of player council, reportedly proposing top 100 players contribute $5000 to 30,000 each on a sliding scale to player relief fund for those lower ranked. With Slams & ATP contributions, could bring full package to over $4 million. Fine gesture by players https://t.co/trC4sjYADx — Christopher Clarey (@christophclarey) April 17, 2020

Speaking about the other member of the Big 3 - Rafael Nadal - Rohan Bopanna said that the Spaniard is the one player he would like to team up with on the doubles court. Bopanna explained that Rafael Nadal is a good doubles player and plays left-handed, which would be an advantage for the net-loving Bopanna.

The recently turned 34-year-old Rafael Nadal won the doubles gold medal with compatriot Marc Lopez at the 2016 Rio Olympics.