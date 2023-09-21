Roger Federer joins Mercedes-Benz and Canadian not-for-profit organization to celebrate new partnership to help local youth

Roger Federer recently joined his sponsor Mercedes-Benz and Big Brothers Big Sisters of Canada (BFGSC), a not-for-profit organization, during an event where they signed the partnership deed of their new initiative "Powering Your Future".

Federer, who won 20 Major titles during his illustrious career, has made only sporadic public appearances since retiring from tennis at the 2022 Laver Cup. The Swiss is currently in Canada for the 2023 edition of the team event, having been tasked with performing the coin toss on the final day.

Since the 42-year-old is already in the country, he also made sure to visit Mississauga, Ontario for the partnership launch between Mercedes-Benz Canada and Big Brothers Big Sisters of Canada (BFGSC).

The two organizations will be collaborating for an initiative named "Powering Your Future", which will aim to mentor Canadian youth through education, development and inspiration.

Federer, who first partnered with Mercedes-Benz in 2008, took to the tennis courts to mentor young volunteers, if the pictures from the event are anything to go by.

The Swiss maestro helps a young volunteer adjust his racket grip

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Canada Big Brothers Big Sisters of Canada (BFGSC), meanwhile, is a leading not-for-profit organization that is responsible for maintaining a network between volunteers and local mentoring service providers in Canada. The company supports over 95 distinct service providers for youth empowerment in urban, rural, remote and Indigenous communities

Roger Federer has been making the most out of life since his retirement from tennis

The Swiss maestro pictured at the showroom of footwear company On

Roger Federer has certainly been enjoying his post-retirement life. The Swiss and his family were recently spotted watching track-and-field action at the 2023 Diamond League series in Zurich earlier in September.

The 42-year-old also organized a gathering of his most devout fans in Switzerland last week on a luxurious cruise ship.

Two months ago, he attended Coldplay's "Music of the Spheres World Tour" concert in his home country. During the show, he even performed the band's hit song "Don't Panic" in a duet with Chris Martin, receiving rapturous applause from the crowd.

The 42-year-old also made an appearance in Brooklyn recently at an event organized by Swiss performance sportswear company On. He was joined by young guns Iga Swiatek and Ben Shelton, who are also sponsored by the organization.

He proceeded to take selfies with a horde of fans after the event, further attesting to his star power even after retirement.

