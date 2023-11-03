Roger Federer joined the South African rugby team on Instagram live during their victory tour following the Springboks' historic fourth tournament triumph.

The South Africans beat New Zealand in the World Cup final at Stade de France on Saturday, October 28 to register back-to-back wins in the quadrennial event.

Federer, whose mother is South African, holds both Swiss and South African citizenship. The former World No. 1 was present in Paris to witness the Springboks defeat the All Blacks and was seen waving to captain Siya Kolisi and the rest of the jubilant team.

Expand Tweet

"Amazing Siya, well done again. Enjoy it," Federer is heard saying amidst the sound of the joyous celebrations in the background.

Thousands of fans have taken to the streets in Pretoria and Johannesburg to celebrate the World Cup win.

Siya Kolisi, the first Black Test captain of the Springboks team also made history as the second captain to win the tournament twice on the trot.

Ecstatic fans have lauded Roger Federer for backing their team and continued to voice their appreciation on social media with one individual highlighting the "South African blood" in the veins of the 42-year-old.

Expand Tweet

"Roger feeling the vibes with that South African blood running through him"

South Africa, who beat England to win the Webb Ellis Cup in 2019, had earlier won the tournament in 1995 and 2007.

The Springboks' first-ever World Cup in 1995 was achieved following a memorable win against the New Zealand All Blacks in the final with the tournament being hosted in South Africa.

When Roger Federer played tennis with Trevor Noah and Bill Gates in South Africa

Federer's foundation supports educational projects in South Africa

Roger Federer's special bond with South Africa extends beyond his lineage. The 20-time Grand Slam champion has been involved in educational projects in the African nation via the Roger Federer Foundation which began in 2003.

Back in February 2020, Federer teamed up with Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates for a charity doubles match in Cape Town. The "Match in Africa" exhibition tie witnessed the tennis maestro take to the court alongside Bill Gates, while Federer's long-time rival Rafael Nadal partnered with South African comedian Trevor Noah.

Expand Tweet

The epic doubles clash was followed by a face-off between Federer and Rafael Nadal.

The South African chapter was the sixth in a series of events where Bill Gates and Federer came together to support a philanthropic cause.

Expand Tweet

The event helped raise $3 million with over 50,000 fans turning up to watch the contest.

Who Are Roger Federer's Kids? Know All About Federer's Twins