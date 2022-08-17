Roger Federer and Kate Middleton join hands to raise funds for children's charities ahead of the Laver Cup 2022

Ahead of the 2022 Laver Cup, tennis great Roger Federer and the Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton will collaborate to raise money for children's charities.

Federer and Middleton will participate in a unique pre-Laver Cup tennis event in East London with young people aged 8 to 15 who are associated with the organizations Kate is a patron of.

Additionally, the event is planned to collect money for Action for Children and the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA), two organizations that the Dutchess of Cambridge supports financially. While the LTA Tennis Foundation finances initiatives to make tennis more accessible, Action for Children works to provide care and support to children in need.

Laver Cup officials released a statement on their website which stated that they're committed to helping young children become more involved in the sport.

"The Laver Cup is committed to supporting community initiatives impacting young people in each city it visits and the collaboration with Action for Children and the LTA was initiated by a recommendation from The Duchess. Her Royal Highness is passionate about supporting grassroots tennis and encouraging young people from all backgrounds to become involved in the sport," the statement read.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion expressed his excitement for the partnership on Twitter while stating that he is eager to meet the duchess in London.

"Excited to announce that Laver Cup is partnering with The Duchess of Cambridge this year to raise funds for two incredible charities – @actionforchildrenuk and the @LTA Tennis Foundation. Thank you for your support, and I look forward to seeing you in London," Roger Federer tweeted.

The Laver Cup pits the greatest tennis players in Europe against the best in the rest of the world in a team competition. The prestigious tournament, whose 2022 edition will take place from September 23–25 at The O2 Arena, is partially owned and co-created by Roger Federer.

Roger Federer, Novak Djokvic, Rafael Nadal, and Andy Murray to reunite in the Laver Cup 2022

Rafa Nadal, Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, and Andy Murray have often competed against each other in Grand Slam tournaments, but in the Laver Cup in London, the "Big Four" will team up for the first time.

The veterans will play for Team Europe, which will be captained by Bjon Borg. Along with them, World No. 7 Stefanis Tsitsipas and 2022 French Open runner-up Casper Ruud have joined Team Europe as well.

Meanwhile, Felix Auger-Aliassime, Taylor Fritz, Diego Schwartzman and Jack Sock have been confirmed for Team World, captained by John McEnroe.

