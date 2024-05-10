Roger Federer launches new fashion collection inspired by vintage tennis outfits of the 1970s and 80s

Roger Federer and Northern Irish designer Jonathan Anderson have teamed up once again to create a collection to celebrate tennis and its rich heritage, with a nod to the vintage styles of the 1970s and 1980s. The collection, which will be released on May 16, 2024, features versatile, technical, and stylish pieces that can be worn on and off the court.

Federer has collaborated with several brands and designers over the years, including Nike, Rolex, and Moet & Chandon. The Swiss ended his 20-year partnership with Nike in 2018 and signed a lucrative deal with Japanese casual wear company Uniqlo.

Federer and Anderson, the founder and creative director of JW Anderson, are teaming up for a new collection in partnership with UNIQLO that is inspired by the vintage tennis apparel and silhouettes from the 1970s and 1980s.

"JW ANDERSON and Roger Federer team up again to celebrate the history and aesthetics of tennis, with a collection built on versatility, technicity, and style. Inspired by vintage tennis wear design and silhouettes from the 1970s and 1980s, JW ANDERSON and Roger have created a simple yet sophisticated uniform for players and non-players alike," the announcement post was captioned on Instagram.

The collection consists of simple yet sophisticated pieces, such as the off-court polo shirt, and the active shorts. The pieces are also embellished with a bold stripe that adds a touch of modernity and contrast.

This is not the first time that the 20-time Grand Slam champion and JW Anderson have collaborated on a fashion project. In August 2023, they launched their first fashion line, 'LifeWear Collection', with UNIQLO.

The collection, which included fast-drying polo shirts, fleece zip-up jackets, and nylon joggers, showcased the Swiss' classic and elegant style with Anderson’s modern and colorful take on sportswear.

"Mr. Anderson is the hottest designer out there" - Roger Federer on his collaboration with Jonathan Anderson

Roger Federer at the 2023 Laver Cup

In a 2023 interview, Roger Federer expressed his enthusiasm about collaborating with designer Jonathan Anderson, stating he was extremely thrilled to partner with the most sought-after designer in the industry.

“For me it was important to get a feeling with Jonathan that I would still have my own style, and knowing how much say I would actually have instead of him saying, ‘Do you like this?’ and me saying, ‘Yes I do,’ and then we move on,” the Swiss said.

The 42-year-old acknowledged Anderson's openness to incorporating the former's distinctive style into the collection, rather than dictating all decisions himself.

"Mr. Anderson is the hottest designer out there. He’s done stuff in the past with Uniqlo. When the idea came up for us to work together, I was very excited,” he added.

The Swiss retired from tennis in 2022, with his farewell taking place at that year's Laver Cup. His last tour-level tournament was the 2021 Wimbledon Championships, where he reached the quarterfinals before losing to Hubert Hurkacz.

