Roger Federer leads Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic among ATP active players to have spent most weeks in Top 3 

Switzerland's Roger Federer leads the active players on the ATP Tour when it comes to most weeks spent in the Top 3 of the world rankings, followed by rivals Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic.

According to tennis stats expert MisterOnly.Tennis, 39-year-old Federer has spent 750 weeks in the Top 3 of the world rankings - the most by any active player on the ATP Tour.

34-year-old Rafael Nadal comes in at No. 2 on the list. The current World No. 3 has spent 638 weeks in the Top 3. 33-year-old Novak Djokovic comes in at third on the list with 607 weeks in the Top 3.

Both Nadal and Djokovic will continue to add to this count in the coming weeks as long as they maintain their spot in the Top 3 while it remains to be seen if Federer can add to his count in the coming months.

📊 Tenistas en activo con semanas en el Top3 del ATP Ranking:



750 🇨🇭 Roger Federer

638 🇪🇸 RAFA NADAL

607 🇷🇸 NOVAK DJOKOVIC

226 🇬🇧 Andy Murray



60 🇨🇭 Stan Wawrinka



32 🇩🇪 Zverev

29 🇦🇹 Thiem



12 🇭🇷 Cilic

10 🇨🇦 Raonic

10 🇧🇬 Dimitrov



7 🇷🇺 DANIIL MEDVEDEV

4 🇦🇷 Del Potro https://t.co/q3y99YDT70 — MisterOnly.Tennis (@OnlyRogerCanFly) April 5, 2021

Andy Murray, once part of the Big Four along with Nadal, Federer and Djokovic, comes in at No. 4 on the list. The Brit, currently ranked No. 120 in the world, has spent 226 weeks in the Top 3.

Three-time major winner Stan Wawrinka is in fifth position with 60 weeks in the Top 3.

Among the players under 30, Germany's Alexander Zverev leads the way with 32 weeks, followed by US Open champion Dominic Thiem, with 29 weeks. Marin Cilic, Milos Raonic and Grigor Dimitrov round out the Top 10.

Roger Federer drops to No. 7 in the latest world rankings

Roger Federer

Advertisement

Roger Federer, who has played only one event since last year's Australian Open due to his knee injury, has dropped to No. 7 in the latest world rankings.

The last time Roger Federer was ranked No. 7 or below was the week of February 25, 2019.

After the Miami Open, Alexander Zverev moved up one spot to No. 6 in the latest rankings released by the ATP Tour on Monday. The swap between the two players is the only change in the Top 10 rankings this week, which continues to be led by Djokovic. The Serb is followed by Daniil Medvedev (who has spent 7 weeks in the Top 3), Nadal, Thiem, and Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Andrey Rublev, Diego Schwartzman and Matteo Berrettini round out this week's Top 10 rankings list.