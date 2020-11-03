It is no secret that reigning French Open champion Iga Swiatek is a die-hard fan of 13-time champion Rafael Nadal. The Pole’s admiration and respect towards the Mallorcan has been well-documented, especially after their respective triumphs at Roland Garros this year.

Now, Swiatek’s coach Piotr Sierzputowski has given the rationale behind his ward being such an ardent fan of Rafael Nadal’s. He believes that Nadal’s personality is a key reason why he is so well-liked on the tour - especially when compared with Roger Federer.

Sierzputowski (Coach de Swiatek) : « Nadal mange avec les autres joueurs, Federer a son propre cuisinier, ... - https://t.co/1aVbnLaDfQ pic.twitter.com/F5psQEVXkZ — We Love Tennis (@Welovetennis) November 2, 2020

Sierzputowski pointed out that Rafael Nadal always makes it a point to greet and interact with others. More importantly, the Spaniard is never impolite or in any way less than perfectly cordial with others.

“I understand why Iga is such a big Rafa fan,” Swiatek’s coach said. “He's a great, well-mannered guy who always says hello, winks at you, smiles at you. He is never rude.”

Iga Swiatek is a die-hard fan of Rafael Nadal

Iga Swiatek’s coach then drew a comparison between Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic in terms of popularity among their fellow players. While Novak Djokovic got a few words of praise from Sierzputowski, Roger Federer wasn’t as fortunate.

Piotr Sierzputowski thinks that Djokovic is a ‘very helpful’ individual, while Federer is more of a recluse. As such, Swiatek’s coach believes Roger Federer will never be as loved as Rafael Nadal.

“Djokovic is very helpful, there is no denying it,” Piotr Sierzputowski continued. "Roger Federer is a legend, you can't hate him, but he won't be able to be loved as much as Rafa. Roger is not where all the players are, he disappears."

Iga Swiatek’s coach explains what makes Rafael Nadal more ‘likeable’

Rafael Nadal is more likeable than Roger Federer as per Swiatek's coach

The Pole then shared a few anecdotes from his experiences on tour, where Rafael Nadal's likeability came into sharp focus.

It was Nadal’s friendly demeanor that first attracted him (as well as Swiatek) to the Mallorcan. Sierzputowski revealed how Nadal likes to mingle around with his team and also with other players, making him seem more approachable and easygoing.

“Rafa plays board games with his team, sits with other players, and eats the same thing as everyone else,” Swiatek’s coach added.

Roger Federer on the other hand travels with a personal cook, so the opportunity to interact with him during meals is practically non-existent. Piotr Sierzputowski believes that these differences make Rafael Nadal more likeable despite the fact that he has a machine-like demeanor when he plays.

“Roger has his own cook who travels with him,” Swiatek’s coach said. “These details make Rafa more likeable, more human, although he is a machine on the court.”