French tennis player Gregoire Barrere considers Swiss legend Roger Federer to be one of his idols. Barrere even compared the 20-time Grand Slam champion to other sporting icons such as Michael Jordan and Diego Maradona, who he believes transcend their field.

The 26-year-old Barrere is currently ranked No. 109 in the world, with a career-best ranking of No. 80 (which he achieved in 2019). The Frenchman hasn't yet played Roger Federer on the tour, but in a recent interview he spoke at length about his experience of meeting the Swiss.

"At first, I idolized Marat Safin and Paul-Henri Mathieu. And over time, inevitably Roger Federer, who has become an idol," Barrere said.

"I've never played with him yet," the Frenchman added. "The first time you meet him, it's bound to be a bit unsettling. He is like the Jordans, the Maradonas; these sportsmen are guys beyond sports."

Barrere has never exchanged more than a few pleasantries with Roger Federer, but he has gotten used to running into his idol on the tour.

"It's weird at first and then you start to get used to it, you just deal with it, you have to put all that aside," Barrere said. "Except for a few hellos, I never chatted with him. I know his coach a little bit, but otherwise it was always very brief with Roger Federer."

Roger Federer is expected to return to the tour in 2021

The 39-year-old Roger Federer hasn't played on the tour since the Australian Open in January. The Swiss underwent two knee surgeries this year - one in February and the other in June - which forced him to skip the rest of the season.

Federer has resumed practicing now, in anticipation of returning to the tour in early 2021 for the Australian summer. He is still ranked No. 5 in the world, due to the revised ranking system put in place amid the pandemic.

It remains to be seen whether the quarantine rules being put in place by Tennis Australia and the Victorian officials will have an impact on Federer's plans of playing in Melbourne. But no matter where he makes his comeback, we can be sure that Gregoire Barrere will be watching eagerly.