Roger Federer recently opened up about his curiosity about the performances of his formal rivals post-retirement.

Federer along with Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic formed the most dominant trio in men's tennis which was dubbed by the tennis fraternity as the 'Big 3'. The three men dominated men's tennis for about two decades.

Federer recently opened up about his curiosity about his rivals after his retirement. In a conversation with GQ Sports, the Swiss said that while he was aware of what his rivals were up to, he wouldn't set his schedule aside to watch the games.

"I mean obviously you’re aware when they’re in the finals or you’re aware when Rafa comes back or you’re aware when Novak breaks another record. It’s all good, you know? But I will not set my schedule aside, like, well, This match I have to see," the former World No. 1 said.

Federer said he loved Djokovic for keeping up with the younger generation but felt bad for Nadal, who hasn't been able to play a lot of tennis due to injuries.

"But obviously I’ve followed it and I love to see that, especially Novak’s been going from strength to strength. It keeps on going. And Rafa obviously, I felt sad for him that he has not been able to play nearly as much or at all to what he wanted to do."

The 20-time Major champion said that he hoped for Nadal's return, adding that he had a good feeling about it.

"I hope that he can do what he wants to do in the summer, because even though I have a good feeling for him, and I know he pulled out of Indian Wells and Doha and all that stuff, but I still am very hopeful that he can get back on the train and ride it."

How Roger Federer's 2003 Wimbledon triumph marked the inception of the Big 3

The Big 3 at the Laver Cup

When 21-year-old Roger Federer won Wimbledon in 2003, it marked the inception of the most dominant trio in the history of men's tennis. This tournament was also the Major main draw debut of Rafael Nadal.

Federer would dominate the field initially, but it wouldn't take much time for his rivals to follow. Nadal would win the French Open in 2005 and Djokovic would win the Australian Open in 2008. The trio has won a total of 66 Grand Slams and since 2003, every year has had a Grand Slam champion which involved a member of the Big 3.

With Djokovic not winning at the Australian Open this year and struggling with form, Nadal not being able to play much due to injuries and Federer retiring, the chances of 2024 being the first season in over 20 years to not have a Major champion from the Big 3 are high.

