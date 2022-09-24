"Roger Federer made Novak better, Novak made Rafa better, Rafa made Roger better" - Andy Roddick pays tribute to the Swiss legend after his retirement

On Friday night in London, Roger Federer stepped onto a tennis court to play a professional match for the last time in his extraordinary career. The 41-year-old teamed up with his long-time friend and rival Rafael Nadal to face Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock on the first day of the 2022 Laver Cup.

Although the team of legends lost 4-6, 7-6(2), 11-9 in a thrilling encounter, the moment and the night were all about the Swiss great, whose 24-year-old career came to an end, as he had announced last week.

While speaking on the Tennis Channel, former World No. 1 Andy Roddick paid a heartfelt tribute to Federer and stated how the Big-3 members pushed and made each other better players over the years.

"Yeah, the relationship, on a personal level, between Rafa and Roger, it's certainly something that Martina can relate to. Martina and Chrissy almost invented that dynamic and I think Roger and Rafa have, so lovingly, carried that torch. Roger wants to be out there with the people he competed against," Roddick said.

"He made Novak better, Novak made Rafa better, Rafa made Roger better. They made each other more complete players. It's moments like this where you are able to step back, take a macro view, and realize that we are a family on some level in this weird little tennis world and this tour," he added.

The 2003 US Open champion also went on to praise Federer for inviting his entire team to the court to thank the crowd. Roddick went on to express his gratitude towards the icon for always being respectful to him during his career.

Kudos to Roger for really enjoying it, making it about his team. That was a class act. Even on his night, his retirement, where all eyes are on him, what does he do? He brings his team out to take a bow with them. I think that just goes to show where his mind is at a lot of the time," Roddick said. "On a personal level, Im thankful to have shared some of the biggest stages with Roger. It never went my way but he was classy in defeat, and he was classy in victory. I'll also be thankful for the respect that he showed me."

"It feels like a celebration" - Roger Federer after his last match

Roger Federer acknowledging the crowd

After playing his last match at the O2 Arena in London on Friday night, Roger Federer, like everyone else in the stadium, couldn't hold back his tears. In an on-court interview, he stated that they were happy tears and that it felt like a celebration, which was exactly what he wanted.

"It's been a wonderful day," Roger Federer said. "I said to the guys I'm not sad, I'm happy. It feels like a celebration to me. It's exactly what I had hoped for."

