Roger Federer to make debut as comic-book character in "Globi and Roger"

Roger Federer is set to make his comic-book debut alongside Globi, the iconic Swiss cartoon character. Federer will be seen in "Globi and Roger" the 92nd and latest edition of the Globi series, that comes out on 30 April.

Globi, described by the publishers as "the sympathetic bird man with the big yellow beak, the unmistakable beret and the wide plaid trousers", has been entertaining children in Switzerland and other parts of the world since 1932.

In the new edition, Globi and Federer go on a road trip to Wimbledon, arguably the most prestigious tennis tournament in the world. During their adventures in the book, the two play tennis together and attend a school in Africa.

According to the publishers, Roger Federer has not only lent his name to the project, but has also been creatively involved in it.

"Roger Federer contributed stories from his life, was involved in the textual and pictorial realization and wrote the foreword to the book," a statement from Orell Füssli Verlag, which owns Globi, read.

The statement added that this is Federer's first "officially authorized book with biographical features". The Swiss legend on his part expressed gratitude for being given the chance to enter the Globi universe.

"I feel honored that I was now allowed to become part of Globi's world myself and to participate in the creation of a Globi volume," Federer stated in a statement, according to the publisher.

(Quotes translated using Google Translate)

Collaboration includes a donation to the Roger Federer Foundation

Roger Federer at the Qatar ExxonMobil Open

According to the publisher's statement, the collaboration also includes a donation to the Roger Federer Foundation. The charity organization started by the 39-year-old supports educational projects located in the region of southern Africa and Switzerland.

"The collaboration between Globi Verlag and Roger Federer also includes a contribution from the publisher to the Roger Federer Foundation," the statement said.

The "Globi and Roger" book will also be available in audio format. Swiss comedian and satirist Michael Elsener will be voicing Federer, and the music will be by actor and presenter Walter Andreas Muller.

Roger Federer is expected to return to the tour at the Geneva Open in mid-May. The 20-time Major champion has also entered the French Open, where the main draw will begin on 30 May.

Federer, who is currently ranked No. 8 in the world, has played only one event - the Qatar Open in March - since the 2020 Australian Open. The 39-year-old underwent two knee surgeries last year, which kept him off the tour for almost the entire season.