Roger Federer to make special appearance at Swiss indoors in Basel in front of his home crowd, tournament director promises "fitting farewell" for the "Frank Sinatra of tennis"

Roger Federer's impending retirement has left a lot of fans dewy-eyed. However, with a silver lining behind the cloud, Roger Brennwald, the tournament director of the Swiss Indoors Basel, has openly promised the fans a glimpse of the "Frank Sinatra of tennis" at the event in front of his home crowd.

The 20-time Grand Slam winner announced his decision to hang up his tennis boots after his Laver Cup outing in London, where he is expected to team up with other greats such as Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, and Andy Murray for Team Europe.

Michal Samulski @MichalSamulski Roger Brennwald, Basel tournament director about Roger Federer's retirement and 'withdrawal that hurts'. Roger Brennwald, Basel tournament director about Roger Federer's retirement and 'withdrawal that hurts'. https://t.co/beugN7Veaz

The tournament's president, Brennwald, officially posted on the tournament site about the possibility of the legend stepping his foot on the court in front of the home crowd. Brennwald portrayed the excitement of the fans and their partners as he confirmed the "cameo" of Roger Federer on the center court, arguably for the last time in his career.

"The huge fan base, partners and supporters of the Swiss Indoors are looking forward to seeing the legend step on to the center court once again this year. We will give Roger Federer a warm farewell in St. Jakob. Further information will follow at a later date," the official message read.

"It’s been a pleasure but also an honor and privilege to share all these years with you" - Rafael Nadal honors "friend and rival" Roger Federer

Laver Cup 2019 - Day 3

Rafael Nadal took to social media to pay a fitting tribute to the soon-to-be-retired Roger Federer. The Spaniard heaped praise on the Swiss veteran in an Instagram post, moments after the maestro announced his decision.

Calling him a "friend" as well as a "rival," the southpaw admitted that his announcement was a sad day for him.

"Dear Roger, my friend and rival. I wish this day would have never come. It’s a sad day for me personally and for sports people around the world," Nadal wrote.

Nadal looked back fondly at all those years of nerve wracking matches and acknowledged the greatness of Federer.

"It’s been a pleasure but also an honor and privilege to share all these years with you, living so many amazing moments on and off the court," he said.

The King of Clay continued his message by wishing happiness to Federer alongside his wife and family. He also expressed his excitement at sharing the court with Federer at the upcoming Laver Cup.

"For now, I truly wish you all the happiness with your wife, Mirka, your kids, your family and enjoy what’s ahead of you. I’ll see you in London at the lavercup," Nadal wrote.

Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer's rivalry has been touted as one of the most entertaining in the history of the sport. Colloqually termed "Fedal" by their fans, the iconic duo have given us some of the most memorable matches throughout the years.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far