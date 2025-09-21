  • home icon
Roger Federer makes special appearance with Steph Curry to kick off Carlos Alcaraz vs Taylor Fritz at Laver Cup; Adam Scott & others enjoy the action

By Sudipto Pati
Published Sep 21, 2025 05:17 GMT
Taylor Fritz, Roger Federer, Steph Curry and Alcaraz (background, from left to right), Adam Scott (inset), Sources: Getty

Roger Federer, one of the founding fathers of the Laver Cup, brought the crowd at San Francisco's Chase Center to its feet as he made a special appearance on the court to kick off the clash between Carlos Alcaraz and Taylor Fritz at this year's edition of the men's team tennis event. Accompanying the Swiss was none other than Steph Curry, the NBA legend who knows the Chase Center all too well as a point guard for the Golden State Warriors.

Federer and Curry stepped out onto the court to rapturous applause from the crowd. Subsequently, the duo posed for photos with not just Alcaraz and Fritz but also the rest of Team Europe and Team World. Curry also tossed the coin to get proceedings underway.

Later, as Carlos Alcaraz and Taylor Fritz's Laver Cup match was underway, actor Adam Scott was spotted following the action in the stands along with his wife, Naomi. Fellow actor Cooper Koch was also in attendance, along with his partner, Stuart McClave.

On paper, Alcaraz was the favorite to win the contest against Fritz. The Spaniard, who recently reclaimed the No. 1 spot from rival Jannik Sinner by winning this year's US Open, came into the match with a 3-0 head-to-head lead over the American. However, things turned out quite differently this time around.

Taylor Fritz stuns Carlos Alcaraz at Laver Cup 2025 to put Team World in formidable position

Taylor Fritz celebrates after defeating Carlos Alcaraz at the 2025 Laver Cup (Source: Getty)

Taylor Fritz was brilliant on both serve and return against Carlos Alcaraz on day two of action at the 2025 Laver Cup. Meanwhile, the Spaniard struggled to impose himself, as he frequently attempted to end points quickly, only to lose them. The final score was a resounding 6-3, 6-2 victory in the American's favor. The result also helped Team World open up a 7-3 lead over Team Europe.

Following the result, Fritz reflected on his past encounters against the Spaniard, saying:

"The three times I had played Carlos, he had broken me in the first game every time. Getting out of that first game was huge. I just made sure I didn’t second-guess myself."

At the time of writing, Team World's Alex Michelsen and Alex de Minaur are playing a doubles match against Team Europe's Casper Ruud and Holger Rune. Michelsen and de Minaur appear in pole position for the win, and if they do manage to come out on top, Team World will end the day with a commanding 9-3 advantage.

