Roger Federer recently took to social media to share a glimpse of his vacation at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida. He also shared images of him attending the 2023 Miami Grand Prix.

Federer has been spotted at various events since his retirement from tennis. He was recently the co-chair at the prestigious Met Gala. He also attended the F1 Miami Grand Prix, accompanied by his wife Mirka and all of his children.

On Thursday, May 25, the 20-time Grand Slam champion took to Instagram share a series of images of his recent adventures in America. One picture featured him fishing, while his family looked on.

Another couple of pictures showcased Federer's visit to the Walt Disney World Resort. The 41-year-old is seen holding a wand at the Wizarding World of Harry Potter and posing with Disney characters, Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, and Goofy.

The Swiss also shared a picture of him with the Jonas brothers, Kevin, Nick, and Joe at the Miami GP.

"The last few weeks," the former World No. 1 captioned his Instagram post.

Roger Federer to be celebrated as Icon Athlete at Shanghai Masters 2023

The 2017 Shanghai Masters

Roger Federer will be honored as an Icon Athlete at the 2023 Shanghai Masters.

It is the first time since 2019 that the ATP Masters 1000 tournament is being held in the country, after a prolonged absence of three consecutive years due to the pandemic and the country's strict policies on social gatherings.

Federer, a two-time former champion of the Shanghai Masters in 2006 and 2007, is set to attend the tournament as a distinguished guest. He will be bestowed with the prestigious title of Icon Athlete of the tournament.

The former World No. 1 said that he was looking forward to the event.

"I'm very excited to be named Rolex Shanghai Masters Icon Athlete for 2023. I remember coming to Shanghai for the first time for the opening of the stadium and I have been close friends with Juss Event and tournament organisers. I am happy to keep the story going and I look forward to seeing everyone in October,” Roger Federer said.

