Roger Federer is the only man to have won all 4 Grand Slam finals in straight sets

Roger Federer is arguably the greatest tennis player of all time and has 20 Grand Slam titles to his name. A lesser-known fact about the Swiss maestro is that he is the only player in the history of the men's game to win the finals of all four Slams in straight sets.

The former World No. 1 has won the Australian Open on six occasions. His finals wins over Marat Safin in 2004, Fernando Gonzalez in 2007 and Andy Murray in 2010 all came in straight sets.

Roger Federer won the French Open in 2009 by beating Robin Soderling 6-1, 7-6(1), 6-4 in the final. This remains the only French Open win of Federer's career; he has lost in the final on numerous occasions to his great rival Rafael Nadal.

Meanwhile, at Wimbledon, Federer won the 2003 final against Mark Philippoussis, the 2005 final against Andy Roddick and the 2017 final against Marin Cilic, all in straight sets. The Swiss has won the British Major a record eight times, with his latest win coming in 2017.

Vansh🇺🇦 @vanshv2k



On Women’s side (Both Open Era and Pre-Open Era):



- Maureen Connolly

- Doris Hart

- Martina Navratilova

- Steffi Graf

- Serena Williams

- Maria Sharapova Brandon @darkoak123 How many players have won all 4 slam finals in straight sets?? How many players have won all 4 slam finals in straight sets?? On Men’s Side (Both Open Era and Pre-Open Era): Roger Federer OnlyOn Women’s side (Both Open Era and Pre-Open Era):- Maureen Connolly- Doris Hart- Martina Navratilova- Steffi Graf- Serena Williams- Maria Sharapova twitter.com/darkoak123/sta… On Men’s Side (Both Open Era and Pre-Open Era): Roger Federer OnlyOn Women’s side (Both Open Era and Pre-Open Era): - Maureen Connolly- Doris Hart- Martina Navratilova- Steffi Graf- Serena Williams- Maria Sharapova twitter.com/darkoak123/sta…

Roger Federer's incredible dominance at the US Open in the mid 2000s

Federer in action at the US Open against Andy Roddick

At the US Open, Roger Federer has won three finals in straight sets: 2004, 2007 and 2008 against Lleyton Hewitt, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray, respectively.

In the other two finals that he has won in New York, Federer dropped only one set in each match. Incredibly, the Swiss maestro won every US Open title between 2004-2008.

However, he has not won the US Open since 2008 and has lost a couple of finals to the likes of Novak Djokovic and Juan Martin del Potro.

Federer is infamously known for dropping match points against Djokovic in the semifinals of the US Open in 2010 and 2011, as well as the Wimbledon final in 2019.

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala

LIVE POLL Q. Is Roger Federer the GOAT? Yes No 0 votes so far