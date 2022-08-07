"Roger Federer may be the most talented in history because he plays the most beautiful, but I'm sure he's trained very hard; about Nadal & Djokovic, let's not talk" - Fernando Verdasco

Fernando Verdasco recently spoke about Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Novak Djokovic, calling the Swiss the "most talented in history." However, Verdasco reckons all three, even Federer, with all his talent, could only reach their legendary levels due to sheer hard work.

Federer trails Djokovic and Nadal in the Grand Slam tally but is still regarded by many as the player with the most eye-catching and esthetic style of play.

Speaking to Mundo Deportivo, Fernando Verdasco pointed out that there is no substitute for hard work, which makes him firmly believe that even an uber-talented Federer had to train hard, let alone Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic.

"All players need work, work and more work, it's not just talent," Verdasco said. "Federer may be at first glance the most talented in history because he's the one who plays the most beautiful, but I'm sure he's trained very hard; Nadal, let's not talk; Djokovic, the same."

"I like a phrase from Roger Federer, who wondered why stop playing if he loves the game" - Fernando Verdasco on retirement

Roger Federer [left] and Fernando Verdasco at the 2017 Laver Cup.

Fernando Verdasco tackled the topic of retirement during the interview, given that he is 38. He evoked a quote from Roger Federer, explaining how, like the Swiss, he too is driven by his sheer love for the sport.

"There are players who love tennis above all things, I'm one of those. I like a phrase from Federer, who wondered why stop playing if he loves the game and is good at it," says Verdasco.

Roger Federer has often asserted that his love for tennis keeps him wanting to come back and play the sport despite suffering numerous injury setbacks in recent years.

Fernando Verdasco has three wins over Rafael Nadal throughout his career, including the famous five-set win over the Mallorcan in the first round of the 2016 Australian Open. However, the most talked-about and arguably amongst the finest matches in tennis history is their semifinal clash in the 2009 edition of the same Major.

Nadal took more than five hours to get past his compatriot in a pulsating contest between two fierce warriors. During the interview, Verdasco revealed that people still stop him on the streets to marvel at the match - one he considers the "most iconic match" of his career.

"Sometimes the memory comes back to me and other times people come back to me; it has been the most iconic match of my career, the semifinals of the Australian Open against the number one in the world, the two Spaniards, a match of more than five hours; the level was impressive," Verdasco said. "Years and years later, someone stops me on the street and tells me that it is the best match he has ever seen in his life."

