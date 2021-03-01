"Roger Federer is the most mesmerizing player we have ever had in our sport" - Tim Henman

Tim Henman recently gave his thoughts about Roger Federer, claiming that the 39-year-old is the ‘most mesmerizing player’ in tennis history. The Brit also asserted that Federer would be keen to make his mark on the tour once he returns.

Tim Henman is a former World No. 4 who made it to the semifinals at three of the four Slams. Henman also shared an exciting rivalry with Roger Federer, having played the Swiss great 13 times throughout his career and winning six of those matches.

Many believe that Roger Federer’s game is amongst the most spellbinding in tennis history. And Henman reiterated that in a recent conversation with Forbes, while also highlighting Federer's unique personality.

“For me, he's (Roger Federer) the most mesmerizing player we have probably ever had in our sport,” Henman said.

In the same breath, the Brit also showered praise on Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, and Serena Williams. Henman believes that these players, along with Federer, are the biggest icons of the sporting world.

Henman also insisted that fans should cherish their matches while they are still active on tour - something that is bound to be short-lived given their respective ages.

“Tennis is blessed with some huge icons of the sport and of sport,” Henman said. “Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic, Serena Williams, they're as big a star as you can get. So we're fortunate, but they're not going to be around forever. So it's important that we do enjoy them while they're still competing.”

Roger Federer is not coming back just to make up the numbers: Tim Henman

Roger Federer’s impending return has been a great source of debate over the past few months. While some believe that the 39-year-old has very little left to offer, others reckon that he might still have a few tricks up his sleeve.

Tim Henman, on his part, seems certain that Federer will be looking to compete at the highest level once he returns. The Brit claimed that it won't be easy for Federer to assert himself given his age, but that the Swiss still has the ability to 'work hard'.

“His old level is so high, he's not going to come back just to be making up the numbers,” Henman said. “He wants to be back competing to win the biggest and best tournaments. And that's not going to get any easier as you get close to your fortieth birthday. But he's working incredibly hard, I'm sure.”