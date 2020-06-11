Roger Federer might not be Roger Federer any longer when he returns, says Jimmy Arias

Roger Federer's second surgery on the same knee could severely inhibit his movement, according to Jimmy Arias.

Since movement is an integral part of Federer's game, Arias feels he may not be the same player when he returns.

Following Roger Federer's announcement that he would undertake a second arthroscopic surgery on his troublesome right knee that would rule him out for the season, Jimmy Arias opined that age is beginning to catch up with the Swiss legend.

Arias is the youngest person ever to receive an ATP ranking, and also the youngest winner of a main draw match at the US Open (16 years old in 1980). Speaking to Tennis Channel, the American said that despite Roger Federer's 'superhuman' abilities, the 20-time Grand Slam champion's body may not be immune to the ravages of time.

"I know that Roger is superhuman at a lot of levels but the window is starting to close with the age," Arias said.

The now 55-year-old Arias described the news about the Swiss legend's new injury break as 'scary'.

Arias fears that two surgeries on the same knee in a short span of time could have a detrimental effect on Roger Federer's ability to move around the court. And since movement is such an important aspect of Federer's game, that could spell major trouble for the Swiss.

"Father Time catches up to everyone eventually, so this (news) is somewhat scary," Arias said. "That's two surgeries in a row on the knee and movement is such a big part of his game you almost don't even notice it, that's how good it is."

If he loses half a step, he's not going to be Roger Federer any longer: Arias

Continuing his point about the effects of Roger Federer's second surgery, Arias said that the Swiss' greatest attribute is his ability to be at the right place to play the right shot. The American declared that if the surgery inhibits his movement to the extent that he is slow to get into position for his shots, Roger Federer would cease to be the player that he has come to be known as.

"So in position for every shot, if he loses half a step, he's not going to be Roger Federer any longer."

Arias' observation assumes special significance because the debate about the Greatest Player of All Time (GOAT) is still open. If what the American believes comes true, Roger Federer might end up ceding valuable ground to his younger Big 3 peers Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic.

"It is a shame because of the whole who is going to be the greatest of all time thing is still very much in flux," Arias added.