For the first time in 19 years, Roger Federer misses out on nomination for ATP Fans' Favorite award

Roger Federer will not be able to clinch the ATP Fans' Favorite award for the first time in 19 years owing to his retirement earlier this season. The 20-time Grand Slam champion called time on his illustrious career following the Laver Cup in September, where he played in a doubles match alongside Rafael Nadal.

The 41-year-old first won the award way back in 2003. In addition to his 19 Fans’ Favorite awards, the Swiss maestro won the Stefan Edberg Sportsmanship Award 13 times and the Comeback Player of the Year award in 2017.

Federer became unranked for the first time in July this year since his professional debut owing to his time away from the tour due to a knee injury. While many had hoped he would recover in time for Wimbledon, it wasn't to be for the Swiss legend.

With Federer not among the nominees this year, World No. 2 Rafael Nadal and 21-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic are the frontrunners for the ATP Fans' Favorite award.

Roger Federer joins hands with luxury vehicle company Mercedes-Benz for charity

Roger Federer at the 2022 Laver Cup

Former World No. 1 Roger Federer has partnered with luxury car manufacturing company Mercedes-Benz for an auction on November 26. The event is part of Mercedes' "Neon Legacy," with its overarching goal being to give something back to society.

The object of the auction is a tennis-themed neon yellow Mercedes-AMG GT supercar featuring Roger Federer's personal signet.

The funds raised from the auction will go towards a charitable public tennis project based in London. The amount expected to be raised at the event is estimated to be between $200,000 to $250,000. The auction is set to take place at the Motorworld Munchen in Munich, Germany.

Federer is well known for his enormous collection of Mercedes models in his garage. The Swiss legend owns a Mercedes-AMG GT, an AMG G 63, an SL 55 AMG, and an AMG GLE 63 S to name a few. He has formed a close association with the German car company over the past 14 years and has been involved in several of their advertising campaigns.

Rafael Nadal and wife Maria Francisca Perello spotted with infant son. click here for pictures.

Poll : 0 votes