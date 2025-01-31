Roger Federer, along with his parents, congratulated Henry Bernet for winning the 2025 Australian Open junior boys' singles title. Bernet, who like Federer, was born in the Swiss city of Basel, has been on a roll so far in 2025, having won all twelve competitive matches he has played. The 18-year-old's wins this year have also culminated in him registering a title triumph at the AGL Loy Yang Traralgon Junior International.

In a recent interview with Blick, Bernet revealed that he had received a congratulatory email from former World No. 1 and 20-time Major champion Roger Federer and his parents, father Robert and mother Lynette.

"I have received many congratulations, including a very friendly email from the Federer family, namely from Roger and his parents, Lynette and Robert. I was very happy when I saw it. The email congratulated me and wished me every success in my journey," Bernet told Blick.

The 18-year-old also shared the names of other tennis stars spanning the ATP and WTA Tours, including Stan Wawrinka, Belinda Bencic and Ben Shelton, who congratulated him after his resounding success in Melbourne.

"Besides Roger, other professional tennis players also took a minute of their time to congratulate me, such as Stan Wawrinka, Dominic Stricker, Belinda Bencic, Viktorija Golubic, Marc-Andrea Hüsler and Ben Shelton," Bernet added.

Amid his run to the 2025 Australian Open junior boys' singles title, Bernet told Sportskeeda about the players he idolizes. Roger Federer happens to be one of them.

Henry Bernet names Roger Federer and Stan Wawrinka as his tennis idols, cites Swiss connection

In Picture: Henry Bernet poses with the 2025 Australian Open junior boys' singles trophy (Source: Getty)

Sportskeeda caught up with Henry Bernet in Melbourne and fielded several questions to the talented youngster. One of those revolved around the tennis players he idolizes. In response, Bernet named Roger Federer and Stan Wawrinka because of what the duo achieved hailing from Switzerland, where tennis isn't the most popular sport.

"Definitely Federer and Wawrinka... obviously because they are Swiss. I think those two from a country like Switzerland, Stan winning three Grand Slams, Roger winning 20 is not normal for a country like Switzerland so yeah, it's really a hype. It's always been those two for me," Bernet told Sportskeeda's Ayush Vashistha.

Interestingly, Bernet turned 18 the very same day he won the 2025 Australian Open junior boys' singles title. The youngster is sponsored by Swiss athletic apparel company On, where Federer is a shareholder.

