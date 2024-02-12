"Roger Federer must be on this list!" "Not putting Roger here is a bit crazy": Fans react to Patrick Mouratoglou's top 5 best serves in tennis history

Patrick Mouratoglou had to face the brunt of tennis fans as the French coach didn't add Roger Federer to his list of top 5 best serves in tennis history.

The 53-year-old is an acclaimed coach who has mentored the likes of Marcos Baghdatis, Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, Serena Williams, and Stefanos Tsitsipas, among many others. He is very active on social media where he regularly posts tennis-related content from time to time.

This includes talking about upcoming young prospects in tennis, match reviews, tips to improve one's game, and analysis of tennis history, among other things. In one such analysis video posted recently on his Instagram account, the French coach shared his list of the top five male tennis players — past and present — with the best serve.

It was topped by John Isner, who was followed by Nick Kyrgios. Ivo Karlovic (third), Pete Sampras (fourth), and Novak Djokovic's coach Goran Ivanisevic rounded off the top five list.

This list, however, irked fans who felt that Roger Federer was snubbed by Mouratoglou. They voiced their opinions in the comments section of the post.

One fan mentioned that the Swiss' exclusion was 'a bit crazy' on the Frenchman's part.

Not putting Roger here is a bit crazy 😂."

Another fan asserted that it was imperative that Federer should be a part of that list.

"Roger must be on this list!"

Here are some other comments by the fans on the post:

When Roger Federer won a game in 47 seconds

At the 2023 Shanghai Rolex Masters

Roger Federer defeated long-time rival Rafael Nadal in straight sets to win the 2017 Shanghai Rolex Masters to clinch his 27th Masters 1000 title. But during this run, the Swiss produced something incredible.

In his third-round match against Alexandr Dolgopolov, the 20-time Grand Slam champion was a break up and leading 4-3 in the first set. He served out the game in 47 seconds, hitting two aces and two unreturned serves.

Coincidentally, the Swiss maestro also accomplished this feat in his semi-final match at the 2014 Shanghai Masters. He hit four aces in a row against his long-time rival Novak Djokovic to serve out a game in 47 seconds when he was leading 4-3 and was a break up. He went on to win the title, defeating Gilles Simon in the final in straight sets.

