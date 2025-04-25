Roger Federer News: Swiss to play special role in 24 Hours of Le Mans as he explores new roles after retirement

The Swiss tennis maestro, Roger Federer, is all set to be honored for his massive achievements, this time on the prestigious race tracks of Le Mans. The authorities recently announced their decision to name the 20-time Grand Slam champion as the official starter of the upcoming 24-hour-long race in France.

Ad

Roger Federer retired from professional tennis in September 2022 after playing his final match at the Laver Cup in London. The Swiss tennis maestro ended his career with 20 Grand Slam titles and 103 ATP singles titles in total. Federer made several guest appearances after his retirement. This includes his appearance on NBC's Access Hollywood to promote his documentary, Federer: Twelve Final Days, a title based on the end of his tennis career.

The prestigious 24-hour annual race event at Le Mans recently announced its decision to honor Roger Federer. The authorities decided to kick off the 93rd edition of the historic event with the 43-year-old's presence. Making the decision official, the president of the Automobile Club de l’Ouest, Pierre Fillon, expressed his excitement about welcoming the ATP legend.

Ad

Trending

"It will be a tremendous privilege to welcome Roger Federer as the official starter of the 24 Hours of Le Mans. His influence extends far beyond tennis. He is a living legend, admired as much for his achievements as for his human qualities. His involvement will further boost the appeal of this year’s race, which is already gearing up to be outstanding," he said, as reported by Le Mans' official website.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The 2025 24 Hours of Le Mans is set to bring its 93rd edition for fans. Ferrari clinched the victory in 2024 with their #50 499p Hypercar, driven by Antonio Fuoco, Miguel Molina, and Nicklas Nielsen. The endurance-focused race features multiple classes, with teams of three drivers rotating over 24 hours at the Circuit de la Sarthe.

The highly anticipated event is scheduled to commence from June 14 to 15.

Roger Federer expresses excitement over receiving the honor at Le Mans

Roger Federer at the Laver Cup 2024 - Opening Night Gala - Source: Getty

Roger Federer replicated the energy that the event authorities and fans expected after the announcement of him being the starter. The 20-time Grand Slam champion mentioned how Le Mans has always fascinated and inspired him because of the intense action and its prestigious nature, merged together for perfect entertainment.

Ad

“It’s a huge honour to have been invited to start the 24 Hours of Le Mans, an iconic but extremely gruelling race. I’ve always been fascinated by the commitment, precision and resilience it demands. Being at the heart of this emblematic event will be a remarkable experience," he told Le Mans.

Roger Federer continues to inspire young generations at 43 years of age, not only with his athletic achievements. After his retirement in 2022, the Swiss former player added his name to the top 100 influential figures according to Time Magazine. With the upcoming honor in France, the ATP legend is set to be counted as the second name from the tennis world after Rafael Nadal in 2018, to wave the flag.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akshay Kapoor Tennis Writer at Sportskeeda Know More

Who Are Roger Federer's Kids? Know All About Federer's Twins