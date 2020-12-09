Roger Federer has achieved several age-related feats in the final phase of his glittering career. And he now holds the distinction of being the oldest player in the top 100 of the ATP world rankings.

At the age of 39 years and 3 months, the 20-time Grand Slam champion finished the season ranked No. 5 in the world despite having played just one tournament in 2020. Federer reached the semifinals of the Australian Open in January, losing to World No. 1 Novak Djokovic.

Jannik Sinner is the player at the other end of the spectrum, finishing as the youngest player in the top 100. The 19-year-old Sinner is currently ranked No. 37 in the world.

Roger Federer underwent a surgery on his right knee in February, followed by another procedure in June, which sidelined him for the rest of the year. However, the ATP tour has put in place a revised ranking system due to the pandemic whereby a player can retain his points from the 2019 season if he didn't play that tournament in 2020.

The new rule has helped Federer maintain his position in the top 5, as he has retained a bulk of his points from last year.

Some of the Swiss' best results in 2019 were winning the Miami Masters, reaching the final at Wimbledon, and reaching the semifinals at the French Open as well as the season-ending ATP Finals. He also won titles at Halle and Basel, and reached the final of the Indian Wells Masters Series event.

Roger Federer is one of 41 players aged 30 or above who finished the 2020 season in the top 100

Roger Federer

After Roger Federer, the second oldest player in the top 100 is Spain's Feliciano Lopez at 39 years and 2 months. Lopez is currently ranked no. 64 in the world.

If you include Canada's Milos Raonic, who will turn 30 years old later in December, there will be 41 players aged 30-and-over in the year-end top 100 of the ATP rankings. That is the most since a record 43 players aged 30 and above achieved the feat in 2017.

Advertisement

In recent interviews, Roger Federer has confirmed that he has resumed practice and training and that he will return to the courts in 2021. The Swiss is expected to play the Australian Open, which is likely to be held in February as per latest reports.

However, it remains to be seen if the quarantine requirements enforced by the Victorian health officials will have an impact on Federer's plans for the Australian summer.