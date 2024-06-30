"Roger Federer was the one" - Felix Auger-Aliassime revisits Swiss' uncanny ability to "take out" even the most flawless opponents

Felix Auger-Aliassime has recently revisited Roger Federer's frightening ability to make short work of even his most well-prepared opponents, when in his prime. Auger-Aliassime is among the very few players who has beaten Federer and the Swiss' greatest rivals, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic, as well.

Auger-Aliassime and the now-retired Federer clashed only once on the ATP Tour. The sole meeting between the two came in the second round of the 2021 Noventi Open in Halle, which is now known as the Terra Wortmann Open. The former World No. 1 looked in cruise control as he wrapped up the first set 6-4 fairly comfortably, after Auger-Aliassime failed to capitalize on the break point opportunities he had created.

However, the Canadian stormed back into the contest, and with Federer's level drastically dipping, Auger-Aliassime clinched the second and third sets 6-3, 6-2 to progress to the quarterfinals. At the time, the Swiss was gunning for his 11th Halle title. No one in the history of the prestigious grasscourt event has won it more times than Federer.

Recently, Auger-Aliassime was asked by Tennis365 to assess the trio of Federer, Nadal, and Djokovic, collectively known as the Big Three. The Canadian initially had praises for all of them, saying that "all three of them are amazing in their own way".

"All three of them are amazing in their own way and as for who is the toughest to play against, it depends on the surface and a few other factors," Auger-Aliassime said.

However, the former World No. 6 went on to pick prime Federer, who at times seemed to effortlessly dispatch even the most formidable opponents swiftly.

"Roger was the one who could really just take out in an hour and you wouldn’t even feel you did too much wrong," Auger-Aliassime added.

Felix Auger-Aliassime thought of Roger Federer before clinching the 2022 Swiss Indoors Basel title

Felix Auger-Aliassime

In 2022, the Swiss Indoors Basel returned after a two-year break due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Auger-Aliassime, who was, at the time, on a title-winning spree, won the ATP 500 event after defeating Holger Rune 6-3, 7-5 in the final. Federer was the player to have won the prestigious indoor hardcourt event last in 2019.

Following his win over Rune, Auger-Aliassime said during his post-match on-court interview how Federer was on his mind in the morning on the day of the final.

"It’s really cool. I actually thought about him this morning, and thought how cool it would be if I win here, where he won 10 times. I’m very far from that, but it’s so cool to have my name with all these great champions at this prestigious tournament. Lifting the trophy is definitely going to feel special," Auger-Aliassime said.

Auger-Aliassime is currently gearing up for his first-round match at the 2024 Wimbledon Championships against Thanasi Kokkinakis on Tuesday, July 2. The Canadian is the No. 2 seed at this year's edition of the grasscourt Major, which his childhood idol Federer won a record eight times.

