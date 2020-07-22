Two of the most stunning Grand Slam victories in the last decade have come courtesy of Argentinians - Gaston Gaudio and Juan Martin Del Potro. Gaudio came from two sets to love down to beat Guillermo Coria at the 2004 French Open, while Del Potro upset Roger Federer in five sets to lift the 2009 US Open.

The man who coached both of these winners was former player Franco Davin. And Davin has a lot to say about the colossus that Del Potro conquered - Roger Federer.

Roger Federer will give the last thing he has left says, Franco Davin

Franco Davin:

-"Si @delpotrojuan se recupera físicamente va a tener la chance ganarle a todos"

-"#Federer va a tirarse a dar lo último que le queda"

-"#Djokovic fue desprolijo"https://t.co/HRo4vFYiY0 — Sebastián Torok (@sebatorok) July 21, 2020

World number 4 Roger Federer will be 39 this August. By the time he returns to the tour, he will be half-way towards the age of 40. Federer's nearest rival in terms of age would be Rafael Nadal, at 35.

But while this would be a disadvantage for most, it will probably not bother Roger Federer too much according to Franco Davin. The Swiss is aware he doesn’t have too long left on the tour, and as such will look to squeeze every last bit of tennis left in him to potentially add to his vast collection of titles.

“I think he’s (Federer) going to jump to give the last thing he has left," Davin said. "He is a player who never played half a machine. He always gives everything in the sense that if he continues playing it is because he feels he can continue winning.”

Roger Federer has done it once in 2017. Can he do it again?

Franco Davin can be considered to be a good judge of a player's capacity. After all, he delivered Grand Slam titles to two underdogs in the most emphatic fashion possible. It was Davin who managed to instill the fighting spirit in both Gaudio and Del Potro that took them to their career-best achievements.

If Davin believes Roger Federer still has the ability to give it his all and challenge for the big titles, his words probably hold some weight. Federer, of course, can also draw inspiration from his stellar comeback in 2017, which saw him lift two Grand Slam titles in the calendar year.

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal value each other more and more: Franco Davin

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal are great rivals and even greater friends

When Roger Federer won his 20th Grand Slam title at the 2018 Australian Open, many believed his tally was out of reach for both Nadal and Djokovic. Rafael Nadal was four Majors behind back then, whereas Djokovic trailed Federer by eight.

But in a span of just two years, the gap has drastically reduced. Nadal is now just one behind Roger Federer and Djokovic, three.

Many believe that Federer constantly has this at the back of his head, but Davin feels otherwise.

“He (Federer) passed that barrier of competing against Nadal or Djokovic," Davin said. "It seems to me that people put it in a place where everyone wants it. Nadal is the same.”

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal love each other's company

It is clear that Davin regards both Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal very highly. And the two players also hold each other in very high esteem, both on and off the court.

Despite their storied rivalry, Federer and Nadal share great camaraderie when they are not playing each other. Their friendship is especially visible during the Laver Cup, where they often look like long-lost brothers.

Franco Davin has observed this aspect of their relationship as well, and spoke glowingly about it:

“Federer and Nadal feel great, very great and are making their way at the same time; they talk about the best in history. I notice them more and more together. It gives me the feeling that they are valuing each other more and more.”