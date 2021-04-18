"Roger Federer is the perfect example to follow, both on and off the court" - Swiss teen Dominic Stricker

18-year-old Swiss teen Dominic Stricker recently opined that 20-time Grand Slam winner Roger Federer is the perfect role model both on and off the court. The teenager also described the 39-year-old's approach to his training regimen and life, in general, as impressive.

Stricker won the 2020 French Open boys' singles and doubles title last September and won his first ATP Challenger title in Lugano, Switzerland last month.

The Swiss youngster had a chance to closely observe his more accomplished countryman earlier this year - having spent a few days training with Roger Federer in Dubai in January.

"You can learn a lot from Roger Federer. He is the perfect role model. It's not always about the game itself. You can also see how he behaves before and after training or between rallies," Stricker said in an interview with Watson

Stricker revealed that his Dubai stint with Roger Federer proved to be an invaluable experience. The 18-year-old managed to share notes with his compatriot during their practice sessions and added that Federer even invited him for a desert trip on one occasion.

"That was a huge experience. Being able to spend three weeks training with Roger Federer was incredible and something I will certainly never forget. Most of the time we just trained together and talked a little before or after. We never went out to eat together, but once we went on a trip into the desert together."

I try to learn how he takes advantage of being left-handed - Stricker on learning from Roger Federer's rival Rafael Nadal

Dominic Stricker plays a forehand during the 2020 French Open at Roland Garros in October 2020

While Stricker is hugely influenced by Federer, the Swiss teen has also been taking a lot of inspiration from Federer's rival, Rafael Nadal.

Like Nadal, Stricker is a southpaw and revealed he is trying to learn how to take advantage of being a left-hander from the 13-time Roland Garros champion.

Nadal's left-handed game has proved to be a unique challenge for several of his opponents throughout his career, including Federer. The Spaniard has often targeted Federer's single-handed backhand with his top-spin forehand during their clashes.

"It's definitely an advantage that I'm left-handed because there are a lot more right-handed people who play tennis. The ball arrives at the opponent with a different twist. I watch many of Nadal's matches and watch how he builds up the points. There are sure to be moves (plays) that can be copied," Stricker added.