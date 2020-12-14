American tennis player Frances Tiafoe believes Roger Federer is the best example of why you shouldn't try to please everybody, and instead should express your own opinion.

Tiafoe claimed that the 20-time Grand Slam champion is a 'perfect person', but even someone like him has critics - which suggests there's just no winning against some people.

"Real recognises real," Tiafoe said. "Roger Federer to me is the most perfect guy in the world and I bet some people don't like him."

"You can't please everybody and you kind of move with that energy. You do things that are right and these people are doing things that are right and they can sleep well at night knowing that. Some people are going to love it, some people are going to hate it, you've just got to swallow it."

Tiafoe, ranked No. 59 in the world, made the comments in a recent interview with Sky Sports. During the interaction he also revealed that he was inspired to take a stand against racial injustice by Venus and Serena Williams.

The American had created a widely shared video earlier this year amid the Black Lives Matter movement, which featured several tennis stars - including the Williams sisters, Naomi Osaka, Gael Monfils, Sloane Stephens and Jo-Wilfried Tsonga.

Roger Federer unsure about about being fit for Australian Open 2021

On Sunday, Roger Federer was named the Best Swiss Sportsperson of the last 70 years at an awards function in Zurich. But during his interaction with the media at the ceremony, the 39-year-old expressed doubt about his participation at the upcoming Australian Open.

Federer suggested that he may not be ready in time for the first Grand Slam of the 2021 calendar, which came as a blow to his fans everywhere.

Roger Federer at the Australian Open

The 39-year-old also revealed his focus would be on the major events in the second half of the season - Wimbledon, the US Open and the Tokyo Olympics.

As per a translation reported by the Swiss media outlet SRF, Federer is not yet 100% fit yet but he is satisfied with his current progress.

"I would have hoped that I would be at 100% by October. But I still am not today. It will be tight for the Australian Open. I wish I was further along, but at the same time I'm satisfied with where I am at the moment," Roger Federer is reported to have said.