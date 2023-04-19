Serena Williams’ ex-coach Patrick Mouratoglou has given his views on why fans love Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, stating that the Swiss maestro exudes perfection and class while the King of Clay is loved for his fighting spirit and humility.

Federer and Nadal had one of the biggest rivalries in tennis from 2004 to 2022. Both players have distinctive playing styles and have achieved great success in the sport. While the former is a more elegant player, the latter plays with raw power.

Their rivalry kept tennis fans divided throughout their 18-year-long on-court journey. The pair faced each other 40 times in their careers, with Nadal holding a 24-16 advantage in their head-to-head record. Despite their rivalry, the two players have developed a great bond and are very close friends.

Mouratoglou took to social media to explain why fans love the two players. He opined that fans loved Federer's perfection and his "ultimate image of class."

"Roger Federer's fans love perfection," Mouratoglou said. "He is extremely popular. It's because of the way he plays tennis; it's perfection. Roger has built the ultimate image of class, which is seen in how he looks, how he behaves, and how he expresses himself. His fans are great admirers of talent and great admirers of class."

Meanwhile, Mouratoglou said that Nadal fights hard on the court and that people admire his fighting spirit. He further stated that the Spaniard is a “symbol of humility.”

“Rafa Nadal is liked because he gives everything on the court. He has the ability to make people feel for him. He suffers on the court by fighting for every second. He's also a symbol of humility and it's always very appreciated. His fans are people who value work and sweat or love to see his power and his intensity,” he opined.

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal rivalry one of the greatest in the sport

Rivals and Friends - Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal faced off 40 times over a span of 18 years. The Spaniard leads 24-16 in their head-to-head record in all matches and 14-10 in finals. Although the two have had the fiercest battles on the court, they share a deep personal bond and have tremendous respect for each other.

They contested the most memorable finals at Wimbledon from 2006 to 2008, the Australian Open in 2009 and 2017, and Roland Garros from 2006 to 2011.

Despite leading their head-to-head record until the end of Federer’s career, Nadal has always maintained that the Swiss is the greatest player of all time.

“If somebody says I am better than Roger, I think this person don’t know nothing about tennis," Nadal said at the 2010 French Open.

The Swiss Maestro has also always been full of admiration and praise for his rival and friend Nadal.

“I’m his No. 1 fan, I think his game is simply tremendous. He’s an incredible competitor and I’m happy we’ve had some epic battles in the past,” said the 41-year-old after his 2017 Australian Open triumph.

“There are no draws in tennis, but I would have been happy to share this trophy with Rafa tonight.”

Federer was the first men's tennis player to win 20 singles Grand Slam titles. However, Nadal and Novak Djokovic have gone on to eclipse that record, winning 22 Majors each.

