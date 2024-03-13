Andy Roddick has shed light on Roger Federer's stress-free approach to his practice sessions before matches, highlighting its similarity to Pete Sampras' mindset.

Roddick locked horns with Federer in 24 tour-level encounters and squared off against his compatriot Sampras three times, granting him a unique insight into their practice methods.

On the latest episode of the 'Served with Andy Roddick' podcast, Roddick and tennis journalist Jon Wertheim delved into the contrast between Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal's mindsets before matches.

Wertheim suggested that while Nadal appeared to be fueled by doubts, the 20-time Grand Slam champion exuded confidence, as was evident in his 20-minute practice sessions compared to the Spaniard's nearly three-hour long sessions.

"So, this was a player [Rafael Nadal] fueled by doubts. I mean, that's a real contrast to other players. I mean, Roger Federer did not have those sort of doubts and it expressed itself, not just in the lines and the sandbagging and the 'Oh, I'm lucky to win. I'm going to have to be at my best,' but also look at the way he practiced," he said (at 15:36).

"He would have these two and a half hour sessions. You know, Federer would get out there and practice for 20 minutes," he added.

Andy Roddick shared his perspective, revealing his frustration and annoyance at consistently losing to the Swiss legend and later witnessing his seeming nonchalance during practice. Roddick emphasized that only the former World No. 1 and Pete Sampras had cracked the code of eliminating stress before matches.

"It drove me crazy. There's nothing more frustrating than consistently losing to someone and then watching them practice and not actually be concerned with the form in practice," he said.

"And this is a side tangent, but then be like, 'It'll be there on Monday when it needs to be.' Him and Pete Sampras, the only two people that I've seen that have removed that stress mechanism. So annoying," he added.

A brief look at Andy Roddick's records against Roger Federer and Pete Sampras

Laver Cup 2021 - Day 2

Andy Roddick only claimed victory in three of his 24 matches against Roger Federer. After suffering losses in his first four encounters against the Swiss legend, Roddick secured a 6-4, 3-6, 7-6(3) win in the 2003 Canadian Open semifinals.

The American then went on an 11-match losing streak against the 20-time Grand Slam champion before triumphing in the 2008 Miami Open quarterfinals, winning 7-6(4), 4-6, 6-3. Following six straight losses to the former World No. 1, Roddick claimed a 7-6(5), 1-6, 6-4 victory in their last-ever meeting at the 2012 Miami Open.

Andy Roddick enjoyed greater success against Pete Sampras, emerging victorious in two of their three tour-lever encounters. He defeated Sampras 7-6(2), 6-3 at the 2001 Miami Open and claimed a 7-6(9), 6-3 win over his compatriot in the 2002 Houston final.

Subsequently, Sampras beat Roddick 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 in the 2002 US Open quarterfinals, en route to clinching his 14th and final Grand Slam title.

