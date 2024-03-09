Roger Federer picks his favourite Golden State Warriors player: "Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, they've been amazing"

Roger Federer recently praised Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson for their achievements and their immeasurable impact on the sporting culture of the city of San Francisco.

The Swiss maestro is currently in San Francisco, United States, to unveil the city as the seventh host of the Laver Cup. The iconic Chase Center, home of NBA team Golden State Warriors, is all set to host the event from September 19-21, 2025.

In conversation with NBC Bay Area shortly after the announcement, Federer was questioned by interviewer Ginger Conejero Saab on who his favorite Golden State Warriors player was.

"I mean, Curry, Klay Thompson, I think they've been amazing," Federer told NBC.

The former World No. 1 recounted the time he met the Warriors back in 2018 in Shanghai and how coach Steve Kerr put him on the spot when he was asked to give the team a pep talk.

"I met the team in 2018 in Shanghai actually when they were touring over there. We were playing a tournament not far away, so I quickly drove by the arena and saw the team, and then Steve Kerr told me "Hey, could you please speak to the team and motivate them," like okay. I didn't expect it you know!" Federer said.

The Swiss confessed that he had no idea what he told the team at the time.

"I just spoke to them and told them at that moment what was going through my mind. I have no idea what I said, but I hope it helped them. It was a time when they were pretty successful and they kept on winning after that as well, so I didn't probably say anything too bad," Federer added.

An avid basketball fan, Federer also revealed that he was in line to attend the Golden State Warriors game against the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday, March 9.

"I hope I get to see some of the guys. I'm a big basketball fan and I am really, really pumped up to go to the game tomorrow," Federer said. "That's on my number one bucket list right, to go see the Warriors play."

Roger Federer hails San Francisco as brilliant host for Laver Cup

Laver Cup San Francisco Launch for 2025

Roger Federer echoed his manager and Laver Cup Chairman Tony Godsick's excitement about bringing the event to sports fans in San Francisco and its surrounding areas.

“Bay Area fans will love the way the Laver Cup brings together the world’s top players as teammates. They will get to see them putting aside their rivalries and sitting courtside together cheering each other on. This doesn’t exist anywhere else,” Federer said.

He went on to pay tribute to the Chase Center, describing the venue as one of the most spectacular he's ever seen.

“Many tennis players are NBA fans themselves. They will be excited to perform for the first time in one the world’s most spectacular arenas, and home to the Warriors,” he continued.

