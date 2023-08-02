"Roger Federer would have played to 100 if he could have; he can now focus on other things" - Former coach Severin Luthi

Roger Federer would have played tennis professionally until he was 100 years old if he could have, believes the Swiss' former coach Severin Luthi. Luthi coached his compatriot from 2007 until the end of Federer's career in 2022, when the 20-time Grand Slam champion hung up his racquet at the Laver Cup with one final showing in front of his fans.

Speaking to Blick, Severin Luthi, who won the 2017 Swiss Coach of the Year award, shed light on Federer's post-retirement life, stating that he has always been someone who could make the best of a situation and remain positive. The 47-year-old was glad that his former protege now has the time to focus on other things, like his family or his foundation.

Severin Luthi also felt that Roger Federer would appreciate the fact that he no longer has the tension of tennis tournaments, seeing as it was never the actual playing part that weighed on him.

"He enjoys life after his career. He's always been a world champion at making the best of a situation - cheerful and positive as he is. He can now focus on other things: on the family, building the house, his foundation and the sponsors."

"He no longer has the stress of building up tension before tournaments. I'm sure he'll appreciate that. Because tennis itself was never the problem. He probably would have played to 100 if he could have," Luthi said.

The former World No. 1 recently made an appearance at the Wimbledon Championships, where he was celebrated for his achievements at SW19. Federer and his wife joined the Princess of Wales and other renowned celebrities in the Royal Box and watched a few matches, including those of Elena Rybakina and Andy Murray.

Luthi revealed that the Swiss had invited him to accompany him on the trip, an offer he unfortunately had to turn down. However, he admitted to have met Federer twice this year already in Dubai.

"Yes, he asked me if I would like to accompany him. We are still connected through other things as well. Through the sponsor Uniqlo, for example. Or the Laver Cup. And this year we have already met twice in Dubai. Once when I was vacationing there," Luthi said.

"Roger Federer is still on the road a lot, he still has a special life" - Severin Luthi

Qatar ExxonMobil Open 2021 - Day Three

As for whether he still maintains regular contact with Roger Federer, Severin Luthi answered in the negative, pointing out that it was impossible because the 20-time Grand Slam champion was on the road a lot. However, he was glad that the former World No. 1 still enjoys a "special" life despite having hung up his racquet.

"We recently met via Facetime because it was his two daughters' birthdays. Otherwise the contact is irregular. Roger is still on the road a lot. He still has a special life," Severin Luthi said.

Since Federer's retirement, Severin Luthi is yet to renew his role as a tennis coach on the ATP Tour and is currently taking a break from the action, enjoying the "momentary calm" with his wife Claudia.

Who Are Roger Federer's Kids? Know All About Federer's Twins