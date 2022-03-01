Roger Federer is the only player to have never left the top 30 of the ATP rankings in the last 2 decades

20-time Major winner Roger Federer made his ATP top-30 debut at No. 25 on the back of a runner-up finish at the 2000 Swiss Indoors in Basel. He has stayed put in the top 30 for over 1,113 weeks since then - a feat that showcases his incredible longevity.

The former World No. 1 has been on the sidelines since last year's Wimbledon Championships, where he lost in the quarterfinals to Hubert Hurkacz. The Swiss maestro is currently rehabilitating his knee after undergoing a third arthroscopic surgery in the second half of 2021.

Although Federer has hardly been in the public eye since then, he did reveal in a recent interview that he is planning to make a comeback at some point this year.

The Swiss has somehow managed to remain in the men's singles top 30 rankings despite missing a large majority of the big events in the last two years. Federer is now the only player to be ranked in the ATP's top 30 at this time of the year in both 2002 and 2022.

Roger Federer will most likely drop out of the top 30 after this year's Miami Masters

Currently, the Swiss stands at No. 27 with 1,665 ranking points. It should be noted, however, that the Fed Express has been largely helped by the COVID-adjusted rankings introduced by the ATP last year.

Due to COVID-19 concerns, ATP had announced that it will move to a best of 24-month ranking. Consequently, Federer has retained ranking points from his tournament results dating back to 2019, which has, in turn, helped him stay afloat in the top 30.

The 40-year-old currently still holds points from his 2019 campaigns at Wimbledon, the Miami Masters, the Madrid Masters and the Halle Open. However, he will most likely exit the top-30 rankings soon, when his title-winning points from the 2019 Miami Masters drop off at the beginning of April.

