Roger Federer is not playing just to win Grand Slams, says coach Ivan Ljubicic

Ivan Ljubicic spoke about how it is Roger Federer's love for the game, rather than love for records, that spurs him on.

Ljubicic also gave a glimpse into Federer's plans when he returns from injury.

Roger Federer (R) with Ivan Ljubicic

Roger Federer’s coach Ivan Ljubicic is not one to give many interviews but whenever he does, he makes it a point to highlight the importance of the Swiss in his life. Back in March, Ljubicic had spoken about how Roger Federer was the ‘first, second, and third priority’ for him. Now in his latest interview with Novi List, Ljubicic discussed his student’s love for the sport and plans for 2021, while also giving his thoughts about Novak Djokovic's Adria Tour.

Roger Federer had hired the services of former World No. 3 Ivan Ljubicic back in December 2015. The Croat has been with the Swiss ever since, and has even guided him to a sort of renaissance towards the end of his career.

Federer has won a remarkable three Grand Slams and four ATP World Tour Masters trophies under Ljubicic. He has also managed to improve his much-targeted backhand with the help of Ljubicic, who himself was an exponent of the one-handed backhand during his playing career.

Roger Federer and Ivan Ljubicic after the 2018 Australian Open

Everything is under control: Ivan Ljubicic on Roger Federer's comeback journey

Despite overseeing the birth of his new sports management company (LJ Sport Group), Ljubicic maintained that Roger Federer is still his main priority. The Croat went on to elaborate a bit about their plans for 2021:

“Everything is under control. We are planning the next season. It is a desire and a dream that everything will go as in 2017, but it is clear that every situation is new. Anyway, we have a positive experience behind us, so we all remain positive.”

In 2017, of course, Roger Federer had made a spectacular return from injury to win two Grand Slams that year. Not only did he win the coveted trophy of Wimbledon, he also won the Australian Open by beating his arch-rival Rafael Nadal in the final.

Roger Federer's fans are hoping for the Swiss to repeat his 2017 heroics in 2021, and from the looks of things Ljubicic is hoping for the same.

Roger Federer staged a remarkable comeback to win the 2017 Australian Open

The Croat also spoke about Roger Federer's approach towards the Majors. Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic are hot on the heels of the Swiss' record tally of 20, but according to Ljubicic, Federer isn't too concerned about that.

“Everyone is a little too focused on the Grand Slam titles," Ljubicic said. "Sure, they are the most important tournaments in our sport, even more than before, but they are not the only thing that matters.

"In Federer’s case, he loves the sport and will play as long as he can. We will do everything to get results, but it is not the only reason why he plays and wants to continue playing. But it is clear to me that there are people who cannot understand it,” he added.

Ivan Ljubicic gives his thoughts on the Adria Tour

The controversial Adria Tour was cancelled midway after the second leg, in Ljubicic's own country. The Croat agrees with Novak Djokovic that the intention behind the event was good, and expressed hope that the misfortunes would serve as a lesson for the future.

"The Adria Tour was not a bad idea," Ljubicic said. "However, it is clear to everyone that some things had to be done differently. This will serve some purpose, we understood that we must be more careful."

At a time when the sport of tennis faces a highly uncertain period, there is still total certainty in Ljubicic's commitment to Roger Federer. The Croat said that he would look to travel to all the tournaments Federer participates in, provided the pandemic has subsided.

“Federer is the top priority, if he needs me I will be with him."

Roger Federer and Ivan Ljubicic have their task cut out for 2021

Those are encouraging words, not only for Roger Federer himself but also for his fans. The amount of dedication Ljubicic is showing towards his job gives hope that the duo could still achieve a few more feats together.