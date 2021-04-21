Roger Federer plays the "finest violin in the world", Rafael Nadal is like a "bull terrier": Mads Mikkelsen

Renowned Danish actor Mads Mikkelsen recently revealed that he is a Roger Federer fan, showering rich plaudits on the Swiss' rivalry with Rafael Nadal. Mikkelsen believes Federer and Nadal's unique playing styles help make them truly iconic figures in the sport.

Mads Mikkelsen himself is one of the finest performers of this century, having featured in several standout films over the years. The Dane is best known for his portrayal of Dr. Hannibal Lecter in the TV show 'Hannibal', but he has also done commendable work in movies like The Hunt, Doctor Strange and Star Wars Rogue One.

Mads Mikkelsen is also a tennis fan, as he disclosed in an interview with Vulture, with an affinity towards Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal. Mikkelsen believes we are fortunate that Federer, Nadal and Novak Djokovic have peaked at the same time, much like how Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have done in football.

"Yeah (I'm a Federer fan), but my wife is a Nadal fan, I am a Nadal fan as well," Mikkelsen said. "We’re just so lucky to have both of them at the same time. And Djokovic, of course. It’s so rare you have icons like that peaking at the same time, just like Messi and Ronaldo in football. It doesn’t matter which side you're on as long as they're both there."

Mads Mikkelsen went on to claim that Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal have transformed into larger-than-life characters because of their special unique attributes.

Rafael Nadal (L) and Roger Federer

The former Bond villain likes to watch Nadal's tenacious game, and he called the Mallorcan "intelligent". With respect to Federer, on the other hand, Mikkelsen claimed that the Swiss' elegant racquet skills make him seem like a brilliant violinist.

Mikkelsen believes the contrast in their playing styles is precisely what makes Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal so captivating.

"You’re building stories around these guys. But it’s the style, obviously," Mikkelsen said. "It's wonderful to watch this bull terrier Nadal, who is so physical and intelligent. Playing this elegant tennis, Federer, who's (like) playing the finest violin in the world. If they were both playing the same way, it might be boring."

I've seen Rafael Nadal play, but nothing beats watching Roger Federer: Mads Mikkelsen

Roger Federer at the Qatar Open

Mads Mikkelsen is currently in Mallorca, which is home to none other than Rafael Nadal. The Dane revealed he has never met Nadal, before adding that he has watched the 13-time champion in action at Roland Garros.

Mikkelsen, however, prefers Roger Federer's brand of tennis, which he believes is great to watch even when the Swiss is losing.

"I've seen him quite a few times, not here, but I've seen him play at the French Open," Mikkelsen said. "Nothing beats Federer though. Even when he loses, he’s just amazing to watch. It's insane."