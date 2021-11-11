"Roger Federer is preparing himself, building up, and getting in good shape again" - Father Robert 

Roger Federer's father, Robert Federer, has revealed that his son is working hard to get in "good shape" for next season.

Federer has been out of action since aggravating his knee injury at Wimbledon this year. The 40-year-old was forced to undergo a third surgery on his knee, having gone under the knife twice in 2020.

While many believe Federer's most recent surgery has all but brought the curtains down on his illustrious career, the 20-time Major champion has maintained that he is keen to make another comeback to the sport.

Federer's father echoed his son's comments in a recent interview with Sky Italy. He revealed that the 40-year-old is working hard to get his body back in shape. Robert Federer added that the former World No. 1 is in good spirits since his injury allowed him to spend quality time with his family.

“Roger feel[s] good, he enjoys time with the kids more, and family life," Robert Federer said. "It’s also a big advantage to do this in between. He’s preparing himself, building up, and getting in good shape again. This is his aim. This is what he’s doing.”

fan of the tennis man @sliceandvolley Brian🇨🇭 @camerlengo73_2

sport.sky.it/tennis/2021/11… anybody access to this? anybody access to this?sport.sky.it/tennis/2021/11… “Roger feel[s] good, he enjoys time with the kids more, and family life. It’s also a big advantage to do this in between. He’s preparing himself, building up, and getting in good shape again. This is his aim. This is what he’s doing.” ― Robbie Federer twitter.com/camerlengo73_2… “Roger feel[s] good, he enjoys time with the kids more, and family life. It’s also a big advantage to do this in between. He’s preparing himself, building up, and getting in good shape again. This is his aim. This is what he’s doing.” ― Robbie Federer twitter.com/camerlengo73_2…

Robert Federer was then asked how he felt about being "the father of a God." Robert respectfully shot down that notion, pointing out how "Roggie" will always be a son to him regardless of his status in the tennis world.

“I don’t have a feeling in that respect," Robert Federer added. "Roger is for us, Roggie. Our son and that is what he will stay, and that is what he is.”

fan of the tennis man @sliceandvolley



“I don’t have a feeling in that respect. Roger is for us, Roggie. Our son, and that is what he will stay, and that is what he is.” ❤️



Robbie is such a warm soul. Lovely to see him and thank you for the interview How does it feel to be the father of a God?“I don’t have a feeling in that respect. Roger is for us, Roggie. Our son, and that is what he will stay, and that is what he is.” ❤️Robbie is such a warm soul. Lovely to see him and thank you for the interview @SkySport How does it feel to be the father of a God?“I don’t have a feeling in that respect. Roger is for us, Roggie. Our son, and that is what he will stay, and that is what he is.” ❤️Robbie is such a warm soul. Lovely to see him and thank you for the interview @SkySport.

Roger Federer will be aiming to win one final Major in 2022

Roger Federer Arrives In Zurich with his 2018 Australian Open title

Roger Federer last won a Major in 2018 at the Australian Open. The Swiss came agonizingly close to winning Wimbledon in 2019 and even held a couple of match points on his serve in the final against Novak Djokovic. However, the Serb produced a comeback for the ages to stun Federer and land his fifth Wimbledon crown.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

As things stand, Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, and Federer are tied on 20 Slams and will be keen on adding to their tally in 2022. Given Federer's age and injury concerns, he is the least likely among the trio to add to his collection.

Edited by Arvind Sriram