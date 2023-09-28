Roger Federer to be presented with first-ever international 'Icon Athlete' designation at Shanghai Masters 2023

Roger Federer, a two-time winner at the Shanghai Masters, is set to be honored by the tournament during the 2023 edition for going 'above and beyond a normal sportsman to a city.'

Michael A. Luevano, the tournament director for the ATP 1000 event, revealed the news in a recent interview. The 20-time Grand Slam champion, who retired from tennis last year, will be presented with the first-ever international 'Icon Athlete' designation on the evening of October 13 at the event during a grand ceremony.

"Based on our long-term relationship with Roger and Team 8, his management company, we believe, along with the Shanghai fans, that Roger has gone above and beyond a normal sportsman to a city," Luevano said to shine.cn.

"Together with the Juss Sports Group, we have created the first international Icon Athlete designation for Federer. We intend to present this award on the evening of October 13 during the tournament. We will have celebrities in attendance, and it will be a memorable event, both visually and emotionally," he added.

In addition to his twin Shanghai Masters triumphs in 2014 and 2017, the Swiss maestro also lifted the ATP Finals trophy twice when it was held in the Chinese city (in 2006 and 2007).

"Fans can expect to see Federer in person, signing autographs" - Shanghai Masters director Michael A. Luevano

Laver Cup 2022 - Day Three

As for what fans can expect to see during the award presentation, Shanghai Masters director Michael A. Luevano revealed that Roger Federer will be signing autographs and interacting with his Chinese fans at the event.

Furthermore, Luevano also emphasized that it will mark the beginning of a new era for the ATP 1000 tournament.

"Fans can expect to see Federer in person, signing autographs, expressing his gratitude to the Chinese fans, and marking the beginning of a new era of the Rolex Shanghai Masters," Luevano said.

The Shanghai Masters will also be returning to the ATP calendar for the first time since the COVID-19 break. Daniil Medvedev prevailed in the last edition in 2019, beating Alexander Zverev in the final.

Luevano admitted that he was a bit nervous and anxious about the return, but hoped to make an "amazing" comeback with their upgraded 12-day event.

"After three years of difficulties and challenges due to COVID-19, the Rolex Shanghai Masters will make an amazing return as an upgraded 12-day event. If I'm being honest, we are all quite anxious, a little nervous, about returning for such a large project," Luevano said.

Who Are Roger Federer's Kids? Know All About Federer's Twins