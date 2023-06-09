The highly anticipated clash between Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz turned into an anticlimactic affair as Djokovic effortlessly advanced to the final of the 2023 French Open with a scoreline of 6-3, 5-7, 6-1, 6-1. This unexpected turn of events came after Alcaraz, unfortunately, succumbed to a muscle cramp midway through the third set.
During the second set of the match, Djokovic played a strategic drop shot that enticed Alcaraz to approach the net. They engaged in an exhilarating rally, but the Serb gained the upper hand by delivering a deep shot that forced the Spaniard to scramble back to the baseline.
Amid high expectations for a tweener, Carlos Alcaraz astounded everyone by flicking the ball over the net for a stunning cross-court winner. The crowd erupted with excitement, rising from their seats as the two players shared a joyous laugh. Even the 22-time Grand Slam champion could not resist applauding his opponent.
The tennis world was taken aback by Alcaraz's shot and they took to Twitter to express their amazement. Former tennis pro and Serena Williams' ex-coach Rennae Stubbs said it was the best shot she had ever seen.
"OMFGGGGGGG ARE U KIDDING ME!! That was the greatest shot I’ve ever seen!" she wrote.
Another user compared Carlos Alcaraz to NBA legend Stephen Curry, saying the Spaniard does things that are only possible in video games.
"Alcaraz is the @StephenCurry30 of tennis. Just doing things we thought were only possible in video games," the user tweeted.
"I hope he can recover and he can come back very soon" - Novak Djokovic on Carlos Alcaraz
In his on-court interview, Novak Djokovic expressed regret for Carlos Alcaraz's injury at such a critical stage of the tournament and added that he hopes the Spaniard recovers quickly.
"First and foremost I have to say tough luck for Carlos. Obviously at this level the last thing you want is cramp and physical problems at the late stages of a Grand Slam. So I feel for him, I feel sorry. I hope he can recover and he can come back very soon," he said.
The Serb then stated that Alcaraz has the talent to win the French Open multiple times, adding:
"I told him at the net. He knows how young he is. He’s got plenty of time ahead of him, so he’s going to win this tournament I’m sure many man times. He’s an unbelievable player, an incredible competitor and a very nice guy, so he deserves all the applause and all the support."
