Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal always behaved sportsman-like and very fairly but if everyone just looks straight ahead and doesn’t make a peep, it gets boring: Anke Huber

Tennis has always been an intense sport, but the likes of Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer have showcased class in the way they have conducted themselves on the court. They have very few outbursts on the court and have always remained respectful of their opponents.

However, there are players in the sport that get carried away with the wave of emotion during the match and can be seen throwing tantrums, which has been widely criticized. Former World No. 4 Anke Huber spoke about how players must be allowed to show emotion on the court and not everyone should be asked to conduct themselves the way Nadal and Federer have done. Huber said:

"Later we had this phase with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal who always behaved sportsman-like and very fairly, but if everyone just looks straight ahead and doesn’t make a peep, it gets boring. I don’t think emotions are bad but they mustn’t be insulting and must remain within certain limits, if it gets too much you shouldn’t take the boys apart right away," Huber said.

The likes of Alexander Zverev and Nick Kyrgios are the players that come to mind when it comes to on-court outbursts and Huber abmonished Zverev's behavior at Acapulco but also provided context to why he reacted the way he did.

"With Alexander Zverev in Acapulco it was extreme, nobody liked seeing that, in my eyes however this is not his true face, he had played until five in the morning the day before, sometimes you have to look at the circumstances because he was certainly physically drained, but that’s no excuse," Huber added.

Rafael Nadal rebukes Alexander Zverev's behavior

Given his conduct throughout his illustrious career and being one of the senior players on tour, Rafael Nadal was spot on in his criticism of Alexander Zverev after the German's outburst at Acapulco.

Nadal spoke about how players are setting examples for millions of kids watching tennis, that they are young, impressionable and will conduct themselves the way professional tennis players do.

"If we are not able to penalize these types of attitudes in a little stronger way, then we as players will feel stronger and stronger all the time. In this sport, we have to be a positive example, especially for the kids. This type of attitude must be stopped because there are many children looking at us. Sport must maintain positive values and we have to be aware that we are role models for millions of children," Nadal said.

Nick Kyrgios is another player famous for his outbursts on the court and he shares a unique relationship with Rafael Nadal as the two don't always see eye-to-eye on certain things, but they respect each other's tennis and talent.

"I think he had a great attitude during the whole match in terms of fighting spirit, and of course he has his personality and his character. Sometimes he does things that I personally don't like, but I respect him because of different characters, different kind of points of view, and different kinds of education. I'm not saying that in a negative way at all, just different points of view."

