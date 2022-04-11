Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal have always been exceptional - Stan Wawrinka

Ahead of his much-touted return to the ATP Tour in more than a year, Stan Wawrinka has lauded his compatriot Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal for being 'exceptional'.

Federer and Nadal, along with Novak Djokovic, are widely regarded as three of the best players in the game's history. Djokovic (20) and Federer (20) closely follow Nadal (21) on the all-time Grand Slam title leaderboard. The Serb (37), Nadal (36) and Federer (28) are also the all-time Masters 1000 title leaders.

Federer and Nadal have made triumphant returns from injury layoffs in the last few years. Asked if he would draw inspiration from that, Wawrinka replied in the negative but said that he admires the legendary duo.

In a press conference ahead of his first-round match at the 2022 Monte Carlo Masters against Alexander Bublik, he said:

"Well, inspiration, no, because they were always exceptional. They did what other players were not able to do. I admired them."

The three-time Grand Slam champion also had words of high praise for Novak Djokovic, calling the Serb, Federer and Nadal one of a kind. He continued:

"With Novak, they are part of a category that is out of the norm."

TENNIS @Tennis



shares with



tennis.com/news/articles/… "I'm not coming back just to say goodbye." @stanwawrinka shares with @lequipe his intention to return from a left foot injury at Monte Carlo. "I'm not coming back just to say goodbye."@stanwawrinka shares with @lequipe his intention to return from a left foot injury at Monte Carlo. 💪tennis.com/news/articles/…

Wawrinka last played on the ATP Tour in the 2021 Melbourne 250 tournament in February last year, where he lost to Mikhail Kukushkin.

How has Stan Wawrinka fared against Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal?

Mutua Madrid Open - Day Seven

Stan Wawrinka, expectedly, has a losing record against both Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

The world No. 236 has won only three of his 26 meetings with Federer. Two of Wawrinka's wins against his more illustrious compatriot have come in Monte Carlo, including one in the final in 2014. His other victory over Federer has also come on clay - in the quarterfinals of 2015 Roland Garros en route to the title. He has lost his last seven matches against Federer (not including a walkover in 2019 Basel).

Like against Federer, Wawrinka also has only three wins against Nadal, losing 19 times. However, the first of these victories came in the 2014 Australian Open final, where the 'other Swiss' beat Nadal to lift his first of three Grand Slam singles titles.

#AusOpen @AustralianOpen



Stan Wawrinka wins his first Grand Slam trophy at the Australian Open, becoming the first man outside of the 'Big Four' to win a major since 2009.



Stanimal defeated Djokovic and Nadal en route to the title #OnThisDay in 2014.Stan Wawrinka wins his first Grand Slam trophy at the Australian Open, becoming the first man outside of the 'Big Four' to win a major since 2009.Stanimal defeated Djokovic and Nadal en route to the title #OnThisDay in 2014.Stan Wawrinka wins his first Grand Slam trophy at the Australian Open, becoming the first man outside of the 'Big Four' to win a major since 2009. Stanimal defeated Djokovic and Nadal en route to the title 🏆 https://t.co/XqoG8vaVas

Wawrinka's two other victories against the legendary Spaniard came in the 2015 Rome Masters and Paris Masters quarterfinals. The former world No. 3 has lost his last six matches against Nadal.

Edited by Keshav Gopalan