Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal confirmed for Laver Cup 2022

Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer have confirmed their participation in the 2022 Laver Cup, which is scheduled to take place from 23-25 September in London. Nadal missed the team event last year due to a foot injury, while Federer withdrew due to a knee problem.

The pair will represent Team Europe in the fifth edition of the Laver Cup, a tournament started by Federer's management company Team 8 and named in honor of Australian tennis legend Rod Laver.

Federer said he was delighted to be returning to the competition once again and competing alongside his good friend Nadal.

“I’m really looking forward to getting back into competition later this year and Laver Cup is very much part of my plan. It’s no secret that I love the event and I’m super excited to be returning to The O2 and to London, one of the greatest cities in the world,” said the 20-time Grand Slam champion.

“Rafa is an incredible person and an inspiration to me and countless others around the world. He messaged me on social media after the Laver Cup in Boston last year suggesting we play doubles in London and I am definitely up for a Laver Cup ‘Fedal’ comeback!” the Swiss continued.

Nadal, who lifted his 21st Grand Slam title at the Australian Open, said sharing the court with Federer for a doubles match at the Laver Cup would be a "truly special experience."

“Roger has been a huge part of my career, a big rival and also a true friend. To be part of Team Europe together is great and if we’re able to possibly share the court one more time as a doubles pairing then this would be a truly special experience for us both at this stage in our careers,” Nadal said.

The Laver Cup is unique in the sense that it's played between two teams, Team Europe and Team World. It took place in Boston last year. While Bjorn Borg is the captain of Team Europe, John McEnroe is responsible for guiding Team World.

Team Europe have won all four editions of the competition till date.

Roger Federer says he won't make a decision regarding his comeback until April or May

Roger Federer at the Wimbledon Championships 2021

Federer has not featured in a professional match since July 2021, when he was beaten by Hubert Hurkacz in the quarterfinals at Wimbledon. The Swiss aggravated a knee problem that required surgery.

In a recent interview with Credit Suisse, Federer revealed that he still has the "drive" to play tennis. However, he stressed that he won't be able to take a call on his return until April.

The Swiss further stated that he is working really hard to return to the court.

"The question of [when I can return to action] is better answered maybe by April or May. For now, the drive [to play tennis again] is there. I am really motivated to do my work, what I am allowed to do. I did all the workouts again this morning and I am back in the gym again tomorrow," said Federer.

Roger Federer at the Wimbledon Championships 2021

"I am working as hard as I am allowed to, so it is still good times even though it is a bit slow. I would love to do way more but the doctors and everybody is holding me back a little bit," added the 20-time Grand Slam champion.

Following his long break from tennis, Federer's ATP ranking has dropped to 30, his lowest since 2001.

