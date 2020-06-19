Roger Federer & Rafael Nadal made me the player I am today: Novak Djokovic

In a recent interview, Novak Djokovic spoke about the Big 3 and how they continue to inspire him to play better.

Djokovic also talked about the Adria Tour and how emotional he was to see it executed in his hometown of Belgrade.

Novak Djokovic (L) and Roger Federer

Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer have captivated tennis fans with their rivalry and camaraderie at the same time. Their stranglehold over the sport has lasted close to two decades and between them, they have won 56 of the last 67 Grand Slams. Federer leads the way with 20, Nadal is right behind him with 19, and Djokovic holds 17.

Together, they have established their place in tennis history and many argue that the fabled 'Big 3' are perhaps the three greatest players to have ever picked up a racket. However, the most intriguing aspect of their rivalry is the mutual respect they share for each other.

Usually, in a rivalry this hard-fought, athletes tend to be quite confrontational, often holding each other in contempt. But not the Big 3 of tennis.

It is a great promotion for the sport: Novak Djokovic on 'Big 3' rivalry

(From L to R) Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer.

Recently, Novak Djokovic opened up about his relationship with Federer and Nadal, and described in great detail how he looks at their rivalry. Speaking with Tennis Channel, the Serb said:

"What Roger and Rafa are doing is epic. Both of them are legends. They do inspire me and I have said this a million times. They made me the player I am today and they still continue to inspire and motivate me to be even better."

"I think theses rivalries that we have had over the years are great and have been a great promotion to our sport. They are good for tennis in general and also for the upcoming generation," Novak Djokovic added. "Hopefully we give a positive example and inspire the younger guys to be the best they can possibly be."

The World No. 1 also talked about how he is chasing the Slam record and what his goals are, both short-term and long-term.

"I like to have my long-term goals and be devoted to them, but at the same time I want my daily routine, my weekly routine, my goals for a season to be well-defined. I need this balance to understand what is best for me and my team."

Speaking about his love for tennis, Novak Djokovic said:

"I love this sport and I'm very passionate and devoted to it. As long as I have the passion and the flair in me I am going to keep going."

Novak Djokovic delighted with Belgrade stage of Adria Tour

(From L to R) Alexander Zverev, Novak Djokovic, Grigor Dimitrov and Dominic Thiem

Novak Djokovic stepped on to the court for the first time in months during the first stage of the Adria Tour - a charity event taking place across four weeks in the Balkans. Playing in his hometown of Belgrade, the emotions ran high for the Serb and he described the weekend as a dream come true.

"It was a very emotional moment for me to be playing in front of the crowd in my hometown on the court that I had grown up on," said the World No. 1.

“It was one of the most emotional moments that I’ve had in my life on the tennis court.” ❤️@DjokerNole explains his heartfelt reaction at the #AdriaTour in Belgrade, talks the Grand Slam race against @rogerfederer and @RafaelNadal, and more on #TCLive →https://t.co/tPoe44TDv0 pic.twitter.com/Mb7Th4jgP1 — Tennis Channel (@TennisChannel) June 18, 2020

"We were allowed to have 5,000 fans in the stands with no obligations of social distancing. It was marvelous. I am very happy and also grateful to have the opportunity to play at home and to bring some of the best players in the world (to Serbia)."

The Adria Tour now goes to Zadar, Croatia where the action will take place from 19 to 21 June. It will feature not only Novak Djokovic, but also the likes of Alexander Zverev, Grigor Dimitrov, Marin Cilic and Borna Coric.

Moreover, there will be an early women's face-off between Donna Vekic and Olga Daniliovic, adding even more color to the tournament.