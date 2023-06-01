Casper Ruud had the time of his life at the Laver Cup last year, where he got the opportunity to be in close quarters with legends such as Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray.

Having seen how the 'Big-4' interact with each other, joking around all the time and having an easy connection, the Norwegian would very much like to take one of the four with him if he were to ever be stranded on a deserted island.

Currently in action at the 2023 French Open, the former World No. 2 booked his spot in the third round with a solid 6-3, 6-2, 4-6, 7-5 win over Giulio Zeppieri on Thursday.

Speaking at his press conference afterwards, the World No. 4 was asked a light-hearted question about which tennis player he would love to be stuck with at a deserted island. The fourth seed responded by recalling his Laver Cup experience, where the Swiss legend hung up his racquet with one final hurrah in front of his fans.

"Obviously last year during the Laver Cup I had one of the most enjoyable weeks of my life being around four great champions, legends in my eyes, with Roger, Rafa, Novak, and Andy. They had a really good, fun sort of connection, all of them, and they were joking all the time," Casper Ruud said.

"Roger was in a very good mood even though the last match and after was, of course, very sad. But during, before and after as well, he was always just joking around. It was very fun. So I think one of those guys for sure," he added.

As for the player he would least like to be stuck with at a deserted island, the 24-year-old, understandably, did not want to name any names.

"I don't know. It's tough to point out someone who is your least favorite to join, but I don't know. Maybe someone that -- I don't know. All players can speak well English anyway, so that's not an issue. I don't know. I don't have a good answer for you there on the least one," Casper Ruud said.

"I think getting some recognition and attention is nice in a way" - Casper Ruud

2023 French Open - Day Five

Casper Ruud also spoke about how being on the spotlight has affected him since reaching multiple Grand Slams last year, stating that the recognition was "nice," even if it meant he had to make small adjustments to his life.

"I think getting some recognition and attention is nice in a way. It does sort of change your daily routine and life a little bit because, you know, in some cases if you go somewhere, public or especially here in a Grand Slam or in tournaments, typically before I would finish practice, and I would just go to the locker room and cool down or whatever, but here I have to sort of set off 10 to 15 minutes with fans that want autographs and pictures and stuff," Casper Ruud said.

"There are just some small adjustments that have sort of happened in my life recently that didn't happen before, but that's not like a really tough thing. It's just a little different," he added.

While the Norwegian fell to Rafael Nadal in the title round at French Open, Carlos Alcaraz downed him at the US Open to win his maiden Grand Slam title.

What is the foot injury that has troubled Rafael Nadal over the years? Check here

Poll : 0 votes